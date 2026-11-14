Lincoln’s infrastructure work is busy right now, and that means solid planning and development jobs are popping up. Here are a couple of strong options if you like projects, roads, and right‑of‑way work.

Employer: Bowman Consulting

Bowman Consulting Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect bridge and highway construction to make sure work meets plans, codes, and regulations. Good fit if you have DOT or highway/bridge experience, like being out on job sites, and want strong benefits and growth support from a national engineering firm.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Department of Transportation (NDOT)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.503 – $45.755 per hour

Application deadline: 11-28-2026

Lead NDOT’s Right-of-Way Negotiations & Relocation team, handling property acquisition and relocation for major transportation projects. This is a senior role with strong state benefits (156% retirement match, 13 holidays, 79% employer-paid health insurance) and is ideal if you have real estate/relocation and leadership experience and want to shape policy and mentor staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles tend to reopen or expand when projects ramp up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.