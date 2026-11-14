undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏘️ Lincoln Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Open Roles
Lincoln’s infrastructure work is busy right now, and that means solid planning and development jobs are popping up. Here are a couple of strong options if you like projects, roads, and right‑of‑way work.
Transportation Construction Inspector
- Employer: Bowman Consulting
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll inspect bridge and highway construction to make sure work meets plans, codes, and regulations. Good fit if you have DOT or highway/bridge experience, like being out on job sites, and want strong benefits and growth support from a national engineering firm.
Right-of-Way Negotiations & Relocations Chief
- Employer: State of Nebraska – Department of Transportation (NDOT)
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30.503 – $45.755 per hour
- Application deadline: 11-28-2026
Lead NDOT’s Right-of-Way Negotiations & Relocation team, handling property acquisition and relocation for major transportation projects. This is a senior role with strong state benefits (156% retirement match, 13 holidays, 79% employer-paid health insurance) and is ideal if you have real estate/relocation and leadership experience and want to shape policy and mentor staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles tend to reopen or expand when projects ramp up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.