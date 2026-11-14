Lincoln’s people-focused jobs are busy right now—great if you like helping others and want steady, meaningful work. Here are several community and social service roles hiring around Lincoln, NE.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, evenings

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in home and community settings. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth if you want a long-term care career.

Employer: Fitness Ventures (Crunch Fitness)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Watch kids while parents work out, keep the play area clean and safe, and lead simple games and activities. Includes a gym membership and a clear path to advance inside the club if you enjoy fitness and family-focused work.

Employer: Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI)

Location: Lincoln, NE (military/community settings)

Type: Full-time (flexible 40-hour week)

Pay: Not listed

Licensed master’s-level counselor role offering confidential, non-medical counseling to service members and families. Mix of one-on-one sessions and “walk-around” support on and around military installations; ideal if you have a counseling license and want to support military life and readiness.

Employer: Cohen-Esrey Communities, LLC

Location: Glenbrook Townhomes, Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Coordinate services and referrals for residents, especially seniors and people with disabilities, at an affordable housing community. Offers PTO, education reimbursement, and a chance to build deep ties with local agencies while supporting residents’ independence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.