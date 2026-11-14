Looking for a new feline friend in Lincoln, NE? These adoptable cats are waiting at Capital Humane Society for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 years 1 month (Adult)

2 years 1 month (Adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey

Grey Weight: 8 lbs

8 lbs Personality: Lovely Lupine has a playful disposition and lots of energy . She’s looking for a friend who will play with her, then let her curl up for a cozy nap on their lap.

Lovely Lupine has a and . She’s looking for a friend who will play with her, then let her curl up for a cozy nap on their lap. Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

👉 Meet Lupine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 months 2 weeks (Baby/Kitten)

5 months 2 weeks (Baby/Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff

Buff Weight: 6.5 lbs

6.5 lbs Notes: Young, growing kitten ready to learn all about home life with his new family.

Young, growing kitten ready to learn all about home life with his new family. Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 years 1 month (Adult)

5 years 1 month (Adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Black Tabby

Brown Black Tabby Weight: 14.9 lbs

14.9 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

👉 Meet Richard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 years 1 month (Senior)

12 years 1 month (Senior) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: 12.25 lbs

12.25 lbs Notes: A senior gentleman who would love a calm, comfy home to enjoy his golden years.

A senior gentleman who would love a calm, comfy home to enjoy his golden years. Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10 years (Senior)

10 years (Senior) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and White

Black and White Story: Princess Mia came to the shelter when her owner had to move into a care facility. She’s a sweet senior girl who deserves to be pampered and adored in a quiet, loving home—her very own “kingdom.”

Princess Mia came to the shelter when her owner had to move into a care facility. She’s a who deserves to be in a quiet, loving home—her very own “kingdom.” Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

👉 Meet Princess Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 years 1 month (Adult)

4 years 1 month (Adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Black Tabby

Brown Black Tabby Weight: 8.7 lbs

8.7 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

👉 Meet Emmy Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lincoln, NE area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Capital Humane Society or calling (402) 441-4488 ext.1 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.