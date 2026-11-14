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🐱 Sweet Lincoln Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Lincoln, NE? These adoptable cats are waiting at Capital Humane Society for someone to love.
Lupine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2 years 1 month (Adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Grey
- Weight: 8 lbs
- Personality: Lovely Lupine has a playful disposition and lots of energy. She’s looking for a friend who will play with her, then let her curl up for a cozy nap on their lap.
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
👉 Meet Lupine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reggie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 5 months 2 weeks (Baby/Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Buff
- Weight: 6.5 lbs
- Notes: Young, growing kitten ready to learn all about home life with his new family.
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Richard
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 5 years 1 month (Adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Black Tabby
- Weight: 14.9 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
👉 Meet Richard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 12 years 1 month (Senior)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 12.25 lbs
- Notes: A senior gentleman who would love a calm, comfy home to enjoy his golden years.
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess Mia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 10 years (Senior)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and White
- Story: Princess Mia came to the shelter when her owner had to move into a care facility. She’s a sweet senior girl who deserves to be pampered and adored in a quiet, loving home—her very own “kingdom.”
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
👉 Meet Princess Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emmy Lou
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 years 1 month (Adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Black Tabby
- Weight: 8.7 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Contact: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
👉 Meet Emmy Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Lincoln, NE area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Capital Humane Society or calling (402) 441-4488 ext.1 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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