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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lincoln
Looking for a loyal friend in Lincoln, NE? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a cozy couch, daily walks, and a family to love.
Sarabi
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 3 years 6 months (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown with white
- Weight: 53 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Sarabi is a beautiful brown-and-white girl with that classic shepherd/lab look. She’s an adult dog with a nice, moderate size and is ready for a new start in a loving home.
👉 Meet Sarabi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gene
- Breed: Boxer / American Bulldog mix
- Age: 3 years 1 month (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan with white
- Weight: 74–75 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Gene is described as “the happiest guy you will ever meet”. He’s a big, social butterfly who loves people and other dogs. Because he plays hard and doesn’t always realize his size, he’ll do best with a dog friend who can match his rough-and-tumble play style.
👉 Meet Gene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suni
- Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: (primary white; full details on listing)
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Suni is a small, sweet, slightly timid boy who came to the shelter when his previous owner had serious health issues. He can be vocal when spooked and will need a patient owner to help him feel safe. He should be in a home without cats, as he likes to chase them.
👉 Meet Suni and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kuzco
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 4 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 77.2 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Kuzco is a big, sweet lab mix who came in when his owner could no longer care for him. He can be a little nervous at first and is looking for someone who will help him build confidence so his true personality can shine.
👉 Meet Kuzco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skyler
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: 10 years (senior)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 101 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Skyler is a sweet, older gentleman looking for a soft place to land. He’s a mellow guy who enjoys walks and cuddles and came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. If you want a calm companion instead of a wild puppy, Skyler may be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Skyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Shiba Inu mix
- Age: 3 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Weight: 38 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Rose is a small, cuddly sweetheart who loves to play and enjoys the company of other dogs. She has lived with kids before and is described as a great fit for a lucky family looking for a friendly, medium-sized dog.
👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Garfunkel
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 80 lbs
- Shelter: Capital Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1
Garfunkel is a handsome black lab who came in as a stray and wasn’t reclaimed. He’s outgoing, silly, and still working on his manners, especially on leash, where he can be quite strong. He’d love an active home that can handle his strength and give him plenty of playtime and snuggles.
👉 Meet Garfunkel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Asher
- Breed: Blue Heeler / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: 10 months (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter/Rescue: Max Raven Animal Rescue
- Location: Lincoln, NE (see rescue listing for exact details)
Asher is a smart, high-energy youngster who loves water, toys, treats, and chew bones. His confidence and outgoing personality have really started to shine as he’s grown. He’ll do best with an active person or family ready to keep his busy heeler brain and body engaged.
👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stormi
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: 4 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray/silver (blue merle)
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter/Rescue: Max Raven Animal Rescue
- Location: Lincoln, NE (see rescue listing for exact details)
Stormi is a gentle, loving Frenchie who wants nothing more than to be close to her people. She’s good with kids and does well with other dogs. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s a total snuggle bug.
👉 Meet Stormi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Lincoln, NE area and one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed shelter or rescue, or visit in person to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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