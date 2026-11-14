Looking for a loyal friend in Lincoln, NE? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a cozy couch, daily walks, and a family to love.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 3 years 6 months (adult)

3 years 6 months (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown with white

Brown with white Weight: 53 lbs

53 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Sarabi is a beautiful brown-and-white girl with that classic shepherd/lab look. She’s an adult dog with a nice, moderate size and is ready for a new start in a loving home.

👉 Meet Sarabi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / American Bulldog mix

Boxer / American Bulldog mix Age: 3 years 1 month (adult)

3 years 1 month (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan with white

Tan with white Weight: 74–75 lbs

74–75 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Gene is described as “the happiest guy you will ever meet”. He’s a big, social butterfly who loves people and other dogs. Because he plays hard and doesn’t always realize his size, he’ll do best with a dog friend who can match his rough-and-tumble play style.

👉 Meet Gene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: (primary white; full details on listing)

(primary white; full details on listing) Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Suni is a small, sweet, slightly timid boy who came to the shelter when his previous owner had serious health issues. He can be vocal when spooked and will need a patient owner to help him feel safe. He should be in a home without cats, as he likes to chase them.

👉 Meet Suni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 4 years (adult)

4 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 77.2 lbs

77.2 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Kuzco is a big, sweet lab mix who came in when his owner could no longer care for him. He can be a little nervous at first and is looking for someone who will help him build confidence so his true personality can shine.

👉 Meet Kuzco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: 10 years (senior)

10 years (senior) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: 101 lbs

101 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Skyler is a sweet, older gentleman looking for a soft place to land. He’s a mellow guy who enjoys walks and cuddles and came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. If you want a calm companion instead of a wild puppy, Skyler may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Skyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Shiba Inu mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Shiba Inu mix Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Weight: 38 lbs

38 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Rose is a small, cuddly sweetheart who loves to play and enjoys the company of other dogs. She has lived with kids before and is described as a great fit for a lucky family looking for a friendly, medium-sized dog.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: 80 lbs

80 lbs Shelter: Capital Humane Society

Phone: (402) 441-4488 ext.1

Garfunkel is a handsome black lab who came in as a stray and wasn’t reclaimed. He’s outgoing, silly, and still working on his manners, especially on leash, where he can be quite strong. He’d love an active home that can handle his strength and give him plenty of playtime and snuggles.

👉 Meet Garfunkel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Blue Heeler / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Blue Heeler / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: 10 months (young)

10 months (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: Max Raven Animal Rescue

Location: Lincoln, NE (see rescue listing for exact details)

Asher is a smart, high-energy youngster who loves water, toys, treats, and chew bones. His confidence and outgoing personality have really started to shine as he’s grown. He’ll do best with an active person or family ready to keep his busy heeler brain and body engaged.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: 4 years (adult)

4 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with gray/silver (blue merle)

Black with gray/silver (blue merle) Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Max Raven Animal Rescue

Location: Lincoln, NE (see rescue listing for exact details)

Stormi is a gentle, loving Frenchie who wants nothing more than to be close to her people. She’s good with kids and does well with other dogs. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s a total snuggle bug.

👉 Meet Stormi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lincoln, NE area and one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed shelter or rescue, or visit in person to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.