Lincoln’s roads and rails are busy, and local companies are hiring to keep people and products moving. If you like being out on the road instead of at a desk, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Amtrak

Amtrak Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.62/hour (union role, increases per contract)

(union role, increases per contract) Highlights: Paid 8–10 weeks of engineer training in Delaware plus on‑the‑job training, strong focus on safety, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, retirement, rail pass privileges). Great fit if you want a long‑term railroad career and can work 24/7 shifts with travel up to 100%.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as “excellent pay” )

Not listed (described as ) Highlights: Local daily routes delivering food products, no CDL A or B required (standard/Class C license is fine), plus paid vacation and holidays, healthcare, retirement, stock discounts, and lots of training and growth options. Good for someone 21+ who doesn’t mind touch freight up to 100 lbs and wants to be home most days.

Employer: Border States (employee‑owned)

(employee‑owned) Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Range not listed (pay based on experience and skills)

Range not listed (pay based on experience and skills) Highlights: Mix of driving and warehouse work, delivering electrical supplies to branches and customer sites. You’ll keep logs, handle basic truck maintenance, and may help in the warehouse and at the counter. Comes with a strong benefits package and employee ownership (ESOP), plus paid holidays, volunteer time, and bonuses tied to company performance.

(Duplicate listing also at: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4489540702)

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based in Nebraska (includes Lincoln)

Type: Full-time, team driving

Pay: $1,700–$2,075 weekly average , plus up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

, plus Home Time: Every three weeks

Highlights: Haul Harley‑Davidson parts and engines in dry vans, 100% no‑touch, about 4 loads per week, mostly east of the Rockies. Includes weekly guarantee pay for first 180 days, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, 401(k) with match, and pet‑friendly policy for dogs and cats. Requires a Class A CDL and living in Nebraska.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Field‑based CDL driving role delivering wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, insulation, and more to job sites. You’ll load, secure, transport, and unload materials, do pre‑ and post‑trip inspections, and follow all DOT safety rules. Good match if you already have a CDL and want steady construction‑related delivery work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good driving jobs in Lincoln tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.