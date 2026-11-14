Lincoln’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from local nonprofits to national brands and fully remote tech roles. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Lincoln, NE (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$150,000+ OTE (base hourly + commission; option to move to 100% commission after 30 days)

High-energy sales role helping customers buy RVs—from walk-throughs to closing the deal. Great fit if you like a fast pace, weekend work is fine, and you want uncapped earning potential plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Applied Systems

Applied Systems Location: Remote – based in Lincoln, NE / North America

Team: Alliance Partnerships

Alliance Partnerships Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$175,000 OTE (base + performance-based variable; earnings uncapped)

Senior-level channel sales role building strategic partnerships for an insurance tech (SaaS) company. Ideal if you have 3+ years in direct or channel sales, know B2B SaaS or insurance, and want a remote job with strong pay and solid benefits.

Employer: Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools

Location: Lincoln, NE (hybrid – 2 remote days/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$26.00/hour

Focus: Content, social media, email, website, events

Hands-on marketing lead role supporting local schools and students. You’ll write copy, manage social media and email, update the website, and help run awards/events, with good PTO, holidays, insurance, retirement match, and flexible hybrid schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.