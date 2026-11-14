Lincoln’s public safety scene is busy right now, with steady state roles and private security both hiring. If you like structure, clear duties, and helping keep people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Supreme Court, Agency 5

State of Nebraska – Location: Lincoln, NE (605 South 10th St, Ste B100)

(605 South 10th St, Ste B100) Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 5:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m. )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: $38,878.81/year starting, with 2.5% raise after probation if hired at the base rate

starting, with if hired at the base rate Deadline: Applications accepted until 11-30-2026 (or until filled)

Female-only role supporting probation by conducting and documenting drug screenings. Comes with strong state benefits (79% employer-paid health insurance, retirement match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave) plus paid training and chances for continuing education.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Fri–Sat 8 a.m.–4 p.m. , Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m. , Mon & Wed 2 p.m.–8 p.m.

Fri–Sat , Sun , Mon & Wed Pay: $18.84/hour

Mall-based role mixing camera monitoring and on-foot patrols, ideal if you like staying alert and active. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, life insurance, plus free uniform and clear paths to move up inside GardaWorld.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time (hours vary, multiple positions available )

(hours vary, ) Pay: $20.13/hour

Focuses on watching security systems, writing reports, and responding fast to issues in settings like security operations centers or gatehouses. Good fit if you’re tech-comfortable, detail-focused, and want benefits plus growth opportunities with a large security company.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—public safety roles tend to fill quietly but quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.