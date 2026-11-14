Lincoln’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry level to leadership. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Lincoln Industries

Lincoln Industries Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small production team in plating, polishing, coating, or assembly while still working on the line yourself. You’ll handle scheduling, training new people on quality, safety, and environmental procedures, and help drive productivity improvements.

Employer: Lincoln Industries

Lincoln Industries Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee process control across powder coating, welding, machining, and metal fab. Great fit if you have an engineering degree plus a few years in manufacturing and enjoy shop-floor problem solving, PFMEAs, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Lincoln Industries

Lincoln Industries Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Same core role as above, posted on a different site. Check both listings for the easiest way to apply and any updated details.

Employer: Zoetis

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support animal medicine manufacturing by cleaning and sterilizing small equipment in a clean, modern plant. Comes with a $500 sign-on bonus, 4 weeks accrued vacation, 13 paid holidays, and strong day-one benefits.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Quality role in a defense manufacturing environment, focused on inspections, audits, and testing to ISO/AS standards. Good match if you have technical training, CMM skills, and like detailed dimensional checks.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Similar QA responsibilities as the 3rd shift role, but on 2nd shift. Ideal if you want steady quality work without overnight hours.

Employer: Molex

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time (listed as internship/early-career)

Salary: Not listed; 15%–25% shift differential

Hands-on role running grinders, mills, and lathes with a path toward Tool & Die. Great for someone with a machine tool technical degree who wants real-world experience, shift differentials, and long-term growth.

Employer: Great Plains Beef

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00am–3:00pm)

Salary: Not listed

Keep food production equipment running in ground beef, steak cutting, and cooked/cured meats. Good fit if you have mechanical and electrical troubleshooting skills and want steady daytime hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Gulftech Group / Gulfco Manufacturing

Location: Hiring from Lincoln, NE area; plant in Pueblo, CO

Hiring from area; Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Hiring pay up to $36/hour (higher possible based on skills)

Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles with a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu) and relocation assistance to Pueblo, Colorado. Best for highly skilled machinists who want top hourly pay, strong benefits, and more autonomy.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.