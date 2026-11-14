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🏭 Lincoln, NE manufacturing jobs with multiple openings
Lincoln’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry level to leadership. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some strong options.
Team Leader – Production (Plating/Polishing/Assembly)
- Employer: Lincoln Industries
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small production team in plating, polishing, coating, or assembly while still working on the line yourself. You’ll handle scheduling, training new people on quality, safety, and environmental procedures, and help drive productivity improvements.
Process Manager – Metal Finishing & Fabrication (LinkedIn)
- Employer: Lincoln Industries
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee process control across powder coating, welding, machining, and metal fab. Great fit if you have an engineering degree plus a few years in manufacturing and enjoy shop-floor problem solving, PFMEAs, and continuous improvement.
Process Manager – Metal Finishing & Fabrication (Indeed)
- Employer: Lincoln Industries
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Same core role as above, posted on a different site. Check both listings for the easiest way to apply and any updated details.
Sterilization Technician – Small Equipment, 1st Shift (6:30am–3:00pm)
- Employer: Zoetis
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support animal medicine manufacturing by cleaning and sterilizing small equipment in a clean, modern plant. Comes with a $500 sign-on bonus, 4 weeks accrued vacation, 13 paid holidays, and strong day-one benefits.
QA Sr Technician – 3rd Shift (WEST)
- Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Quality role in a defense manufacturing environment, focused on inspections, audits, and testing to ISO/AS standards. Good match if you have technical training, CMM skills, and like detailed dimensional checks.
QA Sr Technician – 2nd Shift
- Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Similar QA responsibilities as the 3rd shift role, but on 2nd shift. Ideal if you want steady quality work without overnight hours.
Machinist Technician – Manual Machining (2nd & 3rd Shift)
- Employer: Molex
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time (listed as internship/early-career)
- Salary: Not listed; 15%–25% shift differential
Hands-on role running grinders, mills, and lathes with a path toward Tool & Die. Great for someone with a machine tool technical degree who wants real-world experience, shift differentials, and long-term growth.
Experienced Production Maintenance Technician – 1st Shift
- Employer: Great Plains Beef
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00am–3:00pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep food production equipment running in ground beef, steak cutting, and cooked/cured meats. Good fit if you have mechanical and electrical troubleshooting skills and want steady daytime hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and PTO.
Skilled Machinists – Manual & CNC (Relocation to Colorado)
- Employer: Gulftech Group / Gulfco Manufacturing
- Location: Hiring from Lincoln, NE area; plant in Pueblo, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hiring pay up to $36/hour (higher possible based on skills)
Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles with a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu) and relocation assistance to Pueblo, Colorado. Best for highly skilled machinists who want top hourly pay, strong benefits, and more autonomy.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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