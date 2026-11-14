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Lincoln
🏥 Lincoln, NE Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN, Therapy & Tech Roles
12 days ago
Lincoln’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home health, hospice, clinics, and retail pharmacies. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there’s likely a fit here for your schedule and experience.
Clinical Research Nurse | Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide in-home nursing care while supporting clinical research protocols. Great if you’re an RN who likes detailed documentation, patient monitoring, and being part of study teams.
Hospice Assistant (CNA) | Hillcrest Hospice
- Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on hospice CNA role focused on comfort, dignity, and emotional support in homes and care settings. Offers health benefits, gym reimbursement, and strong team support.
Oncology Nurse Coordinator (RN) | Nebraska Hematology Oncology
- Employer: Nebraska Hematology Oncology
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate complex oncology and hematology care for a provider team. Ideal for RNs with at least a year of experience who enjoy care coordination, patient education, and fast-paced clinic work.
Audiologist – Veterans C&P Exams (PT) | Rodgers Consulting
- Employer: Rodgers and Rodgers Consulting
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Part-time, flexible
- Salary: Competitive; signing bonus (exact amount not listed)
Conduct one-time hearing exams for Veterans—no ongoing treatment. Good side-gig for a licensed AuD wanting flexible hours and extra income.
Clinical Research Nurse (FT Days) | Celerion
- Employer: Celerion
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift RN/LPN role in a research center working with healthy volunteers. You’ll do vitals, ECGs, blood draws, and monitor participants in drug trials.
Home Health RN Clinical Manager | CenterWell Home Health
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $69,500 – $95,600/year + bonus, $10,000 sign-on bonus
Lead a home health clinical team, oversee quality and documentation, and occasionally see patients. Strong fit for RNs with home health and leadership experience.
Prior Authorization Specialist | Nebraska Hematology Oncology
- Employer: Nebraska Hematology Oncology
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role handling insurance authorizations for oncology treatments. Great for someone with revenue cycle/insurance background who likes detail-heavy, behind-the-scenes work.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,507/week | Cure Healthcare Staffing
- Employer: Cure Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Lincoln, NE (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,507/week (estimated package)
13-week MRI travel contract, 5x8 rotating shifts. Requires NE license, AHA BLS/ACLS, and 2 years recent MRI experience; must live 50+ miles from the facility.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,367/week | Thrive Staffing
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Lincoln, NE (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,367/week (estimated package)
Travel MRI role using GE 3T and 1.5T systems, weekday 8-hour shifts with shared call. ARRT(MR) and 2+ years MRI experience required.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,149/week | Coast Medical Service
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Lincoln, NE (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,149/week (estimated package)
Day-shift 12-hour RT travel contract. Coast notes guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts.
Pharmacy Intern (3rd Year) | CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.75/hour
For 3rd-year pharmacy students looking for real-world retail experience. You’ll support prescription processing, patient counseling (under supervision), and immunizations.
Patient Care Technician I – Rehab | Bryan Health
- Employer: Bryan Health
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
CNA-based role on a rehab unit providing ADLs, vitals, mobility help, and close observation under RN supervision. Requires active Nebraska CNA and BLS.
Physical Therapist | Advanced Physical Therapy
- Employer: Advanced Physical Therapy
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Pay: $43 – $55/hour
Join an expanding 8,700 sq ft outpatient and sports performance clinic. Great for PTs who love orthopedics, manual therapy, and a high-performance environment.
Lymphedema Therapist – Occupational Therapist | Propel Therapy
- Employer: Propel Therapy
- Location: Lincoln, NE (mobile/outpatient)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40 – $45/hour
Mobile OT role focusing on lymphedema and wound care in homes and senior communities. Offers flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and strong benefits.
Non-Invasive Technician – PRN | Bryan Health
- Employer: Bryan Health
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: PRN, rotating shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Per-diem role doing ECGs, stress tests, and ambulatory monitoring. Good fit if you have ECG/stress testing experience and want flexible, as-needed hours.
Hospice Assistant (CNA) | Hillcrest Hospice
- Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Duplicate posting of the Hillcrest Hospice CNA role on Indeed—same compassionate hospice assistant position with health benefits and growth opportunities.
Hospice RN Case Manager | Hospice of Nebraska, LLC
- Employer: Hospice of Nebraska, LLC
- Location: Lincoln, NE (68506)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–4:30 with call
- Pay: $30 – $36/hour
Manage hospice patients’ care plans, coordinate with the team, and support families. Great for RNs who like autonomy, case management, and end-of-life care.
Director of Nursing | Eventide
- Employer: Eventide Lincoln
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time (exempt; schedule not listed)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead nursing operations in a skilled nursing facility, overseeing clinical care, staffing, quality, and regulatory compliance. Requires NE RN license and leadership experience.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship | Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour
Entry path into pharmacy with paid training and support toward PTCB certification. Patient-facing role in a busy retail setting with employee discounts and benefits (with enough hours).
Psychologist / Psychiatrist / Neurologist – Behavioral Health C&P Exams | Pro Med HealthCare Services
- Employer: Pro Med HealthCare Services
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Contract, 52 weeks, 3 days/week
- Pay: Starting at $62.50/hour (~$500/day)
Perform one-time, non-treatment disability evaluations for Veterans (no prescribing or ongoing care). Steady weekday schedule for licensed psychologists, psychiatrists, or neurologists.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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