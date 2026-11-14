Lincoln’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home health, hospice, clinics, and retail pharmacies. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there’s likely a fit here for your schedule and experience.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home nursing care while supporting clinical research protocols. Great if you’re an RN who likes detailed documentation, patient monitoring, and being part of study teams.

Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hospice CNA role focused on comfort, dignity, and emotional support in homes and care settings. Offers health benefits, gym reimbursement, and strong team support.

Employer: Nebraska Hematology Oncology

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate complex oncology and hematology care for a provider team. Ideal for RNs with at least a year of experience who enjoy care coordination, patient education, and fast-paced clinic work.

Employer: Rodgers and Rodgers Consulting

Rodgers and Rodgers Consulting Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time, flexible

Salary: Competitive; signing bonus (exact amount not listed)

Conduct one-time hearing exams for Veterans—no ongoing treatment. Good side-gig for a licensed AuD wanting flexible hours and extra income.

Employer: Celerion

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift RN/LPN role in a research center working with healthy volunteers. You’ll do vitals, ECGs, blood draws, and monitor participants in drug trials.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $69,500 – $95,600/year + bonus, $10,000 sign-on bonus

Lead a home health clinical team, oversee quality and documentation, and occasionally see patients. Strong fit for RNs with home health and leadership experience.

Employer: Nebraska Hematology Oncology

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role handling insurance authorizations for oncology treatments. Great for someone with revenue cycle/insurance background who likes detail-heavy, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Cure Healthcare Staffing

Location: Lincoln, NE (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,507/week (estimated package)

13-week MRI travel contract, 5x8 rotating shifts. Requires NE license, AHA BLS/ACLS, and 2 years recent MRI experience; must live 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Lincoln, NE (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,367/week (estimated package)

Travel MRI role using GE 3T and 1.5T systems, weekday 8-hour shifts with shared call. ARRT(MR) and 2+ years MRI experience required.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Lincoln, NE (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,149/week (estimated package)

Day-shift 12-hour RT travel contract. Coast notes guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

For 3rd-year pharmacy students looking for real-world retail experience. You’ll support prescription processing, patient counseling (under supervision), and immunizations.

Employer: Bryan Health

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

CNA-based role on a rehab unit providing ADLs, vitals, mobility help, and close observation under RN supervision. Requires active Nebraska CNA and BLS.

Employer: Advanced Physical Therapy

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Pay: $43 – $55/hour

Join an expanding 8,700 sq ft outpatient and sports performance clinic. Great for PTs who love orthopedics, manual therapy, and a high-performance environment.

Employer: Propel Therapy

Location: Lincoln, NE (mobile/outpatient)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40 – $45/hour

Mobile OT role focusing on lymphedema and wound care in homes and senior communities. Offers flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and strong benefits.

Employer: Bryan Health

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: PRN, rotating shifts

Salary: Not listed

Per-diem role doing ECGs, stress tests, and ambulatory monitoring. Good fit if you have ECG/stress testing experience and want flexible, as-needed hours.

Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Duplicate posting of the Hillcrest Hospice CNA role on Indeed—same compassionate hospice assistant position with health benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Hospice of Nebraska, LLC

Location: Lincoln, NE (68506)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–4:30 with call

Pay: $30 – $36/hour

Manage hospice patients’ care plans, coordinate with the team, and support families. Great for RNs who like autonomy, case management, and end-of-life care.

Employer: Eventide Lincoln

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time (exempt; schedule not listed)

Full-time (exempt; schedule not listed) Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing operations in a skilled nursing facility, overseeing clinical care, staffing, quality, and regulatory compliance. Requires NE RN license and leadership experience.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour

Entry path into pharmacy with paid training and support toward PTCB certification. Patient-facing role in a busy retail setting with employee discounts and benefits (with enough hours).

Employer: Pro Med HealthCare Services

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Contract, 52 weeks, 3 days/week

Pay: Starting at $62.50/hour (~$500/day)

Perform one-time, non-treatment disability evaluations for Veterans (no prescribing or ongoing care). Steady weekday schedule for licensed psychologists, psychiatrists, or neurologists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.