Lincoln’s food scene is busy, and local spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid part-time roles if you want steady hours and friendly workplaces.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook fresh Asian-style dishes in the Hy-Vee Hy-Chi department, keep hot and cold cases stocked, and help customers at the counter. Training is provided, so it’s a good fit if you like cooking, fast-paced work, and daytime hours.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Work in a busy kitchen making classic comfort food, from breakfast to dinner. No restaurant experience needed—Cracker Barrel offers training, weekly pay, same-day pay access, and benefits eligibility even for part-time staff.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time (morning shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Be the morning face of the Hy-Vee coffee shop—take orders, make drinks, and keep the area clean and stocked. Great if you like early shifts, chatting with regulars, and learning barista skills with on-the-job training.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.