Lincoln’s leadership job market is busy right now, with openings from hands-on operations to big infrastructure projects. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: MAGMAS (for Trescal , global calibration leader)

MAGMAS (for , global calibration leader) Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead daily operations for a global engineering company focused on quality, safety, and sustainability. You’ll drive continuous improvement, coach a skilled team, and help shape strategy in a fast-paced, technical environment with strong training and benefits.

Employer: Kiewit Building Group

Location: Based in Omaha, NE & surrounding markets (includes Lincoln area; travel/relocation required)

Based in (includes Lincoln area; travel/relocation required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role managing the technical and administrative side of building projects, sometimes acting as Project Manager on smaller jobs. Good fit if you have 5+ years in construction/engineering and want big-project experience, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: From $45,000/year

Help run day-to-day zoo operations and guest experience for a busy, family-focused attraction. You’ll support staff, handle guest issues, manage supplies, and step in as manager-on-duty, with solid benefits and a mission-driven workplace.

Employer: Forbes Bros Group of Companies

Location: North Platte, NE (projects across the region; travel required)

(projects across the region; travel required) Type: Full-time, permanent, on-site with travel

Salary: Not listed; $200/day LOA when on job site

Senior Project Manager role leading large utility and power infrastructure builds from planning through closeout. Ideal if you have 7–10 years in utility or heavy civil construction and want to own budgets, schedules, client relationships, and field teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.