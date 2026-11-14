Lincoln’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in healthcare, higher ed, and long‑term care. If you like teaching, organizing learning, or building training programs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Community College of Rhode Island

Community College of Rhode Island Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time, academic year appointment

Salary: Not listed

Runs the daily operations of the college’s simulation labs, supporting nursing and health programs. You’ll coordinate simulation activities, help faculty design and deliver high‑quality scenarios, manage equipment and schedules, and keep accreditation and records on track. Requires a Master’s in Nursing, current RN license, and experience with simulation in higher ed.

Employer: University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: 12‑month, tenure‑track faculty (60% research / 40% teaching)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application review begins: 01/15/2027 (open until filled)

Faculty role in the Animal Science department focused on swine nutrition research and teaching. You’ll build a nationally recognized research program, publish, secure grants, advise grad students, and teach animal nutrition courses. Requires a Ph.D. in Animal Science or related field, a strong research record in swine nutrition, and university‑level teaching experience.

Employer: Bryan Health

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Coordinates Bryan Health’s training programs and student clinical experiences. You’ll manage course calendars, logistics, and safety/regulatory training, build LMS reports and dashboards, and support both in‑person and Zoom sessions. Requires a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), 3+ years in training coordination/admin, and LMS or HR systems experience.

Employer: Eventide

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Not listed (leadership role)

Not listed (leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Leads clinical education and training for a long‑term care organization. You’ll plan and run staff education, new‑hire orientation, CPR classes, in‑services, and support multiple locations while providing leadership to direct care staff. Requires a current NE RN license, CPR certification, and long‑term care experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.