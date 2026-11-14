Lincoln’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local shops. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Lincoln, NE (5001 O St)

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.25–$26.70/hr + up to $7,643 in commissions; top sellers up to ~$62,460/yr

Why it’s appealing: Work fewer hours during peak times and still earn strong commission, with full training and big-company benefits like medical, 401(k), PTO, and up to 50% employee discounts on AT&T services.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+/yr (base + uncapped commission)

Why it’s appealing: Great if you like RVs/vehicles and talking with customers about service work; you’ll quote jobs, keep customers updated, and earn commission on add-on sales, plus full benefits and PTO.

Employer: Pure & Secure LLC

Location: 4511 Northwest 42nd St, Lincoln, NE 68524

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hr (about 40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Why it’s appealing: Mix of customer service and hands-on troubleshooting for water distillers (electrical/mechanical), with training, growth potential, and benefits after 90 days (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 5210 N 27th St, Lincoln, NE 68521

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Why it’s appealing: Step into leadership by helping run daily store operations, supervising associates, handling opening/closing, and keeping the store stocked and clean, with access to health, retirement, and education perks.

Employer: G & J Smoke & Vape Shop / City Vape

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $15.00/hr

Why it’s appealing: Smaller shop vibe where you’ll get to know regulars, handle the register, restock, and keep the store tidy, with chances to grow your pay and responsibilities based on performance.

Employer: Not listed (Credit Union/Bank)

Not listed (Credit Union/Bank) Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time, in person (about 20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hr

Why it’s appealing: Good fit if you like numbers and people—handle deposits/withdrawals, answer account questions, and learn banking basics that can lead to more financial services roles.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: $15–$19/hr

Why it’s appealing: Classic retail role with lots of variety—cashiering, stocking, photo services, and online order pickup—ideal if you want flexible hours and big-brand experience on your resume.

Employer: Nelnet

Location: Lincoln, NE (hybrid; in-office ~3 days/week preferred)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43,000–$45,000/yr

Why it’s appealing: Office-based customer support focused on AI-powered help tools—great if you like problem-solving, data, and tech, with strong benefits and a hybrid schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.