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Lincoln
🔧 Lincoln, NE Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Lincoln’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for people who like staying active and working with their hands. Here are several solid Building & Grounds–type roles hiring around Lincoln, NE.
Part-Time Custodial Team Member
- Employer: Lincoln Children's Zoo
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Help keep the zoo clean and welcoming for guests, staff, and animals. Mix of indoor/outdoor work, event support, and guest interaction in a fun, wildlife-filled setting.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Lincoln, NE (mobile to client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Travel to customers, detail vehicles on-site, and work independently. Good fit if you already have detailing gear, like flexible days, and enjoy seeing instant results from your work.
Maintenance Technician (Service Technician – RV)
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.48/hour (flat-rate)
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work on RVs. Offers benefits, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and training, plus variety in day-to-day repairs.
Linen Services Assistant II (11am–7pm, 24 hrs/wk)
- Employer: Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
- Location: Lincoln, NE – Madonna Main Campus
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, evenings, rotating weekends/holidays)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady hospital-based role processing and delivering clean linens for patients and departments. Active job with cart pushing, folding, and some outdoor deliveries, all in a healthcare setting.
Residential Appliance Diagnostics Technician
- Employer: Sears
- Location: Lincoln, NE area (field/mobile)
- Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Field role driving to homes to diagnose and repair major appliances. Good for tech-minded fixers who like variety, customer interaction, and working independently.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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