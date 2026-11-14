Lincoln’s engineering scene is busy right now, with big public projects and advanced manufacturing both hiring. If you’re an engineer looking to level up, these two roles are worth a look.

Employer: State of Nebraska (Transportation – Agency 27)

State of Nebraska (Transportation – Agency 27) Location: Lincoln, NE

Salary: $59.551 – $89.324 per hour

Type: Full-time

Apply by: 12-01-2026 (then open until closed)

Lead the NDOT Bridge Division and shape the future of Nebraska’s bridge design, preservation, and safety inspections. This role is ideal for a P.E. with leadership experience who wants to guide statewide bridge policy, manage complex projects and budgets, and work closely with local, state, and federal partners.

Employer: Lincoln Industries

Location: Lincoln, NE

Salary: Not listed (salaried exempt)

Not listed (salaried exempt) Type: Full-time

Be the go-to expert for plant automation and controls at a major manufacturing operation. You’ll design and program PLC/HMI systems, support robotics and industrial networks, and lead upgrades that boost safety, quality, and uptime—perfect if you have strong Allen-Bradley / Siemens PLC and robotics experience.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.