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📋 Lincoln NE Admin & Front Desk Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lincoln’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially with state offices and local businesses hiring for front desk and support roles. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and helping people.
Nebraska VR Executive Associate (Executive Office Associate)
- Employer: State of Nebraska – Education, Agency 13
- Location: 84th & O St, Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.539/hour
- Apply by: 12-01-2026 (or until filled) This is a higher-level admin role supporting Nebraska VR leadership. You’ll be the main contact for the leadership team, help with contracts, purchasing, conferences, and office logistics, all with strong benefits and 13 paid holidays.
Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role
Office Specialist – Agency Front Desk
- Employer: State of Nebraska – Water, Energy, and Environment, Agency 84
- Location: 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE (Free Parking)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.642/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; 10-hour days possible after probation
- Apply by: 12-01-2026 (or until filled) Perfect if you enjoy being the face of the office. You’ll run the front desk, answer phones, greet visitors, handle mail and packages, and help with building and safety notices, with strong state benefits and room to grow.
Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
- Employer: Arbor Transportation, Inc.
- Location: 6600 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE 68507
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour
- Hours: About 20–25 hours/week, flexible between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday–Friday
- Benefits: Paid sick leave/paid time off, retirement plan, flexible schedule Great fit if you want part-time work with variety. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, help with payroll, A/P and A/R, and support HR and executives—and they’re willing to train on the day-to-day tasks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and might spark an idea for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.