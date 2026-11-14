Lincoln’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially with state offices and local businesses hiring for front desk and support roles. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and helping people.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Education, Agency 13

State of Nebraska – Education, Location: 84th & O St, Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.539/hour

Apply by: 12-01-2026 (or until filled) This is a higher-level admin role supporting Nebraska VR leadership. You’ll be the main contact for the leadership team, help with contracts, purchasing, conferences, and office logistics, all with strong benefits and 13 paid holidays.

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: State of Nebraska – Water, Energy, and Environment, Agency 84

State of Nebraska – Water, Energy, and Environment, Location: 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE (Free Parking)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.642/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ; 10-hour days possible after probation

Monday–Friday, ; 10-hour days possible after probation Apply by: 12-01-2026 (or until filled) Perfect if you enjoy being the face of the office. You’ll run the front desk, answer phones, greet visitors, handle mail and packages, and help with building and safety notices, with strong state benefits and room to grow.

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: Arbor Transportation, Inc.

Location: 6600 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE 68507

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Hours: About 20–25 hours/week , flexible between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday–Friday

About , flexible between Benefits: Paid sick leave/paid time off, retirement plan, flexible schedule Great fit if you want part-time work with variety. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, help with payroll, A/P and A/R, and support HR and executives—and they’re willing to train on the day-to-day tasks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and might spark an idea for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.