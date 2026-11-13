Lincoln’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in construction, power, defense, and manufacturing. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Weitz Company

The Weitz Company Location: Lincoln, NE (travel/relocation to project sites after completion)

(travel/relocation to project sites after completion) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support large construction projects from planning through closeout—RFIs, submittals, schedules, change orders, and punch lists. Good fit if you have 2+ years in construction project management and want growth, bonuses, and strong benefits with a national general contractor.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex product and process testing for defense manufacturing—designing test methods, running servo-hydraulic and data acquisition systems, and improving quality and reliability. Ideal if you have an engineering degree plus 5–7 years’ experience and like owning projects with some travel.

Employer: HDR

Location: Lincoln, NE (role is national; primary location listed as Omaha with many office options, including Lincoln)

(role is national; primary location listed as Omaha with many office options, including Lincoln) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,090 – $228,700 (targeted range)

High-impact leadership role guiding transmission EPC pursuits and front-end engineering for major power projects. Best for a PE with 10+ years in transmission design and EPC experience who wants to lead teams, shape strategy, and work on grid transformation across the country.

Employer: Lincoln Industries

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to expert for plant automation and controls—designing, programming, and troubleshooting PLCs, HMIs, robotics, and industrial networks in a manufacturing environment. Great if you have strong Allen-Bradley / Rockwell and robotics experience and like hands-on work on the production floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.