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Lincoln
⚖️ Lincoln, NE Legal Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
9 days ago
Lincoln’s legal scene is busy right now, with solid public sector roles and some unique international work options. If you’re a lawyer or law student, there’s real variety here—from state HR law to federal clerkships.
Attorney III – Human Resources (Employment & Labor Law)
- Employer: State of Nebraska – Health & Human Services (DHHS)
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Salary: $36.79 – $55.18 per hour
- Type: Full-time
This role supports DHHS with a focus on employment and labor law, plus work on torts, contracts, debt collection, procurement, discovery, and public records. You’ll get strong public benefits (state-matched retirement, 13 holidays, generous leave, 79% employer-paid health insurance) and must be admitted to the Nebraska Bar with 3+ years of practice.
Associate Senior Counsel, Europe
- Employer: iHerb Netherlands B.V.
- Location: Listed as Lincoln, NE, US (role centers on European operations)
- Salary: Range not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead commercial contracts and procurement across Europe, including vendor agreements, logistics, tech/SaaS deals, and GDPR/privacy work. This is a senior role (typically 8+ years’ experience) for a lawyer qualified in at least one European jurisdiction, working with global teams in a hybrid, fast-paced environment.
Judicial Law Clerk – Temporary (Summer 2027)
- Employer: U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska (Hon. Jacqueline M. DeLuca, U.S. Magistrate Judge)
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Salary: $74,678 – $138,370 (JSP 11/1 – 13/10)
- Type: Temporary (12–14 weeks, May–Aug 2027)
A great option for law grads or soon-to-be grads with top 33% grades (top 25% preferred) and strong research/writing skills. You’ll draft orders, research civil and criminal matters, and manage cases directly for a federal magistrate judge. Apply by 02/02/2027 with a PDF (cover letter, resume, writing sample) to USDCHR@ned.uscourts.gov.
If any of these fit your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, pull a strong writing sample, and get those applications in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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