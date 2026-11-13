Lincoln’s legal scene is busy right now, with solid public sector roles and some unique international work options. If you’re a lawyer or law student, there’s real variety here—from state HR law to federal clerkships.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Health & Human Services (DHHS)

State of Nebraska – Location: Lincoln, NE

Salary: $36.79 – $55.18 per hour

Type: Full-time

This role supports DHHS with a focus on employment and labor law, plus work on torts, contracts, debt collection, procurement, discovery, and public records. You’ll get strong public benefits (state-matched retirement, 13 holidays, generous leave, 79% employer-paid health insurance) and must be admitted to the Nebraska Bar with 3+ years of practice.

Employer: iHerb Netherlands B.V.

Location: Listed as Lincoln, NE, US (role centers on European operations )

Listed as (role centers on ) Salary: Range not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead commercial contracts and procurement across Europe, including vendor agreements, logistics, tech/SaaS deals, and GDPR/privacy work. This is a senior role (typically 8+ years’ experience) for a lawyer qualified in at least one European jurisdiction, working with global teams in a hybrid, fast-paced environment.

Employer: U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska (Hon. Jacqueline M. DeLuca, U.S. Magistrate Judge)

(Hon. Jacqueline M. DeLuca, U.S. Magistrate Judge) Location: Lincoln, NE

Salary: $74,678 – $138,370 (JSP 11/1 – 13/10)

(JSP 11/1 – 13/10) Type: Temporary (12–14 weeks, May–Aug 2027)

A great option for law grads or soon-to-be grads with top 33% grades (top 25% preferred) and strong research/writing skills. You’ll draft orders, research civil and criminal matters, and manage cases directly for a federal magistrate judge. Apply by 02/02/2027 with a PDF (cover letter, resume, writing sample) to USDCHR@ned.uscourts.gov.

If any of these fit your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, pull a strong writing sample, and get those applications in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.