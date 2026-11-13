Two wonderful Welsh Corgis are looking for their forever homes in Lincoln, NE. Both are being cared for by Brave Animal Rescue and are ready to join the right adult or older-kid family.

Breed: Welsh Corgi

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Brave Animal Rescue

Training & behavior

House trained: Yes

Yes Leash trained: Yes, but she pulls and will need practice

Yes, but she pulls and will need practice Kennel trained: Yes, quiet in her kennel

Yes, quiet in her kennel Car rides: Rides great in the car

Social skills

Good with dogs: Yes, likes to play with dogs her size or bigger; respectful of smaller dogs

Yes, likes to play with dogs her size or bigger; respectful of smaller dogs Good with cats: Not fostered with cats; rescue thinks she may try to herd them

Not fostered with cats; rescue thinks she may try to herd them Good with young children (under 10): No, due to herding tendencies and resource guarding with food

No, due to herding tendencies and resource guarding with food Personality: Confident around dogs and people (per rescue notes)

Penny sounds like a fun, confident Corgi who would do best in a home without small children and with people ready to keep up her training.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Welsh Corgi

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Brave Animal Rescue

Training & behavior

House trained: Yes

Yes Leash trained: Yes, but he pulls and will need practice

Yes, but he pulls and will need practice Kennel trained: Yes, quiet in his kennel

Yes, quiet in his kennel Car rides: Rides great in the car

Social skills

Good with dogs: Yes, likes to play with dogs his size or bigger; respectful of smaller dogs

Yes, likes to play with dogs his size or bigger; respectful of smaller dogs Good with cats: Not fostered with cats; rescue thinks he may try to herd them

Not fostered with cats; rescue thinks he may try to herd them Good with young children (under 10): No, due to herding tendencies and resource guarding with food

No, due to herding tendencies and resource guarding with food Personality: Confident around dogs and people (per rescue notes)

Monty is a playful, confident Corgi who will thrive with adopters ready for an active herding breed and continued leash work.

👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Lincoln, NE or nearby and love Corgis, consider opening your home to one of these pups. Reach out to Brave Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.