📅 Interactive Monty Python “Clop-Along” at the Lincoln

Love Monty Python and the Holy Grail? The Lincoln Theatre is hosting a special “Clop-Along” film event where the whole crowd joins in on the fun.

On November 20, 2026, you’ll watch the classic comedy while helping make the sound effects. Every $18 ticket includes:

A pair of coconut halves for horse “clopping”

for horse “clopping” A pair of spoons for battle clashes

for battle clashes A brown paper bag for spooky rustling in the haunted forest

You’re encouraged to sing along, shout the quotes, and clop along with King Arthur on his quest for the Holy Grail.

Location: Lincoln Theatre (ADA accessible, WiFi available)

Box office hours: Monday–Friday, Noon–5:00 pm, plus 2 hours before live advanced ticketed events and 1 hour before films and broadcasts for in-person ticket help.