👔 Lincoln, NE Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Lincoln’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options in government, healthcare, engineering, and hospitality. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles span strategy, operations, and people leadership.

Employer: State of Nebraska

State of Nebraska Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

This is a top leadership role over six public retirement plans and a deferred comp plan, with a $10M budget and 65 FTEs serving ~175,840 members. You’ll partner closely with a governor-appointed board, lead strategy and innovation, and guide a seasoned staff through upcoming transitions.

Employer: Mortenson

Mortenson Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $137,700 base pay range

Support major construction projects from bid to final handoff while leading and mentoring project engineers. This role mixes cost control, contracts, and on-site leadership, with strong benefits and travel for high-profile builds.

Employer: Skilled Nursing Facility (Nebraska-licensed)

Skilled Nursing Facility (Nebraska-licensed) Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 per year

Structured path to become a licensed Nebraska nursing home administrator, rotating through every department (nursing, finance, HR, maintenance, more). Ideal if you want to run a long-term care facility and like hands-on learning with a clear route to the NAB exam.

Employer: Fairfield Inn Lincoln Airport

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day hotel operations and work front desk shifts yourself to stay close to guests and the team. Great fit for an experienced hotel GM who wants ownership of guest scores, brand audits, and financial performance in a Marriott-branded property.

Employer: City of Lincoln / Lancaster County

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay increases after 6-month probation and annually)

Lead the administrative side of Lincoln Fire & Rescue, from budgets and grants to records and policy. Comes with strong city benefits, retirement match, and generous leave while you support public safety leadership and community partners.

Employer: Olsson

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible, 401(k) match, full benefits)

Lead and grow Olsson’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural design practice within their Urban and Community Development market. This is a high-level role focused on strategy, financial performance, and developing other leaders in a people-first engineering firm.

Employer: Nebraska Hospital Association

Location: Lincoln, NE (Hybrid: 2–3 days in office)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Coordinate grant-funded healthcare projects across Nebraska, especially rural health initiatives. You’ll manage timelines, deliverables, and reporting while working with hospitals, state partners, and NHA leadership, with solid benefits and a mission-driven team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.