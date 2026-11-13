🚔 Lincoln NE Public Safety Jobs – Multiple State Security Roles

Lincoln has some solid public safety openings right now, especially with the State of Nebraska. If you like structure, good benefits, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Nebraska – State Patrol (Agency 64)

State of Nebraska – Location: Lincoln, NE (Nebraska State Capitol & nearby state buildings)

(Nebraska State Capitol & nearby state buildings) Salary: $18.21/hour

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: 11-30-2026

This role protects the State Capitol and other state buildings, with a mix of foot and vehicle patrols, monitoring cameras and alarms, and helping visitors and staff. No specific experience is required, and you’ll get first aid/CPR training plus full state benefits.

Employer: State of Nebraska – State Patrol (Agency 64)

State of Nebraska – Location: Lincoln, NE

Salary: $21.70/hour

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: 11-30-2026

Work behind the scenes supporting Nebraska’s law enforcement data systems (CLEIN, NCIC, Nlets, etc.). You’ll train agencies, audit for FBI compliance, and troubleshoot data issues. Great fit if you have an associate degree or equivalent experience and like detailed, tech‑leaning public safety work.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Military (Agency 31)

State of Nebraska – Location: Security Forces, 2415 Furnas Ave, Lincoln, NE

Salary: $23.42/hour + $0.60/hour shift differential (when applicable)

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: 11-18-2026

Guard the Nebraska National Guard base, control gate access, patrol sensitive areas, and support emergency and disaster responses. Requires a year of security or law enforcement experience, ability to carry firearms, and eligibility for a secret clearance. Comes with strong state benefits, paid holidays, and regular raises.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, training, and benefits so you can see if it fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.