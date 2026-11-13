Lincoln’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in schools, libraries, and language services. If you like helping people learn or access information, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: City of Lincoln/Lancaster County (Lincoln City Libraries)

City of Lincoln/Lancaster County (Lincoln City Libraries) Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line library role helping patrons check out books, get library cards, use computers, and find materials. You’ll work mainly at Gere and South Branch but may float to other branches, with hours spread across days, evenings, and weekends. Full-time city benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement match, parental leave, and more.

Employer: Rapport International

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time, PRN, Independent Contractor

Salary: Not listed

In-person interpreting for Bosnian-speaking clients, mainly in medical settings. Flexible, as-needed schedule on weekdays (7 AM–5 PM), ideal if you’re fully bilingual and want to support your community while choosing your own availability.

Employer: Adams Elementary School (Lincoln Public Schools)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time (school year, 6.5 hrs/day)

Salary: $21.30/hour (2026–2027)

Application Deadline: Nov 23, 2026, 11:59 PM CST

Start Date: Immediately

Support students with special needs in classrooms and life skills programs as part of a tight-knit team. Work hours are 8:00 AM–3:00 PM, and the role includes both instructional support and help with personal needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles tend to open up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.