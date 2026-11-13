Logistics and supply chain are busy in Lincoln, NE right now, from hands-on warehouse work to high-level planning and procurement. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated / Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated / Teledyne FLIR Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead production planning, scheduling, and inventory for a manufacturing site that serves aerospace, defense, medical, and more. This role owns the SIOP/S&OP process, supervises planners, and works across Manufacturing, Purchasing, Engineering, and Quality to keep orders on time and inventory tight.

Note: This same Planning Manager role also appears via Indeed under Teledyne FLIR; it’s the same position, just posted on multiple sites.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Lincoln, NE (remote/US-based role tied to this location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG pay ranges by city here: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=4927BPG_9_27

Senior category manager role owning big-ticket software, cloud, and GenAI deals (often $50M–$100M+ in annual spend). You’ll lead complex global negotiations, design pricing models for AI tools, and guide a sourcing team while partnering closely with Legal, Risk, and C-level leaders.

Employer: Nextlink Internet

Location: Lincoln, NE (on-site)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role testing returned equipment, managing RMAs, and keeping asset inventory accurate for a fast-growing internet provider. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with Excel and power tools, and don’t mind lifting gear and doing some travel (about 10–15%).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new logistics roles pop up in Lincoln every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.