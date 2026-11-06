🚧 Lincoln Construction Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Lincoln’s trades scene is steady right now, with solid hourly pay and year‑round work. If you like working with your hands, these roles offer good stability and room to grow.

Employer: Orkin

Orkin Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$23/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on field role doing attic and crawlspace work, light carpentry, and installing home protection systems. Paid training, company vehicle, fuel card, benefits, and a clear path to grow into leadership or sales in a recession‑resistant industry.

Employer: YMCA of Lincoln, Nebraska / Handyman Connection of Lincoln, NE

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time or part-time, employee or independent contractor

Full-time or part-time, Pay: $35–$40/hour per project (based on skills and availability)

Residential/light commercial plumbing with a steady stream of small to medium jobs and 50% repeat/referral customers. You set your schedule, bring your own tools/vehicle, and the office handles marketing, scheduling, and customer support.

Employer: YMCA of Lincoln, Nebraska / Handyman Connection of Lincoln, NE

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time or part-time, employee

Full-time or part-time, employee Pay: $35–$40/hour per job (based on skills and availability)

Journeyman‑level residential electrician work without the headache of running a business. Year‑round projects, office support, and flexible hours so you can keep using your skills while easing into semi‑retirement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has a mix of projects and may be open to different schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.