📣 Lincoln, NE sales & marketing roles with multiple openings

Lincoln’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—from internships to senior leadership, there’s something for almost every stage of your career.

Below are several solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Boutique Recruiting

Boutique Recruiting Location: Lincoln, NE (onsite, small agency)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year DOE

This role owns 2–3 major client accounts and is very relationship-focused—lots of in-person work with a tight-knit creative team, no hard sales quotas, and a path to lead all agency accounts over time. Strong benefits, flexible daytime hours, and profit sharing make this a good fit if you like strategy plus hands-on campaign work.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Health & Human Services

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Internship / Temporary

Internship / Pay: $15/hour

Application review: March 1, 2027

Deadline: March 26, 2027

Great for students in Journalism, Marketing, Communications, or PR who want real-world content, social media, and PR experience. You’ll build a portfolio across channels and get exposure to statewide campaigns, with potential access to select temporary-employee benefits.

Employer: The Bill Lampe Group Inc.

Location: Listed as Lincoln, NE (role is 100% remote options, U.S. only )

Listed as (role is ) Type: Full-time

Compensation: 100% commission-based, no income cap

You’ll sell life insurance solutions to warm leads, with training, licensing help, and mentorship provided. Best for self-motivated sales pros who want flexible hours, remote work, and performance-based pay with leadership paths.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed as Lincoln, NE ( remote workplace type )

Listed as ( ) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $90,000–$130,000/year (range tied to certain states; actual pay depends on location/experience)

(range tied to certain states; actual pay depends on location/experience) Application window: Through November 6, 2026 (may be extended)

This is a senior commercial/portfolio role owning two enterprise learning products—shaping strategy, pricing, go-to-market, and P&L. Ideal if you have 4+ years in product/portfolio or B2B learning roles and enjoy working with sales and marketing teams on data-driven growth.

Employer: Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Location: Lincoln, NE (territory: Wyoming/Nebraska)

Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary range: $115,000–$130,000/year + commission

You’ll manage oncology pharmacy sales across the region, calling on cancer centers, hospitals, and clinics. Strong fit for candidates with 5–10+ years of medical or pharma sales (oncology preferred) who want solid base pay, commission, and full benefits.

Employer: Nelnet

Location: Lincoln, NE, US (territory-based, remote-style B2B role)

(territory-based, remote-style B2B role) Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $85,000 base + commission (pay range listed as $85,000 with additional commission potential)

This B2B role sells a payroll-deduction benefit to employers through referral partners and direct outreach, from first meeting to signed contract. Great if you have 3+ years of B2B sales, especially selling to HR/benefits/payroll, and like consultative, multi-stakeholder deals.

Employer: CompanyCam

Location: Lincoln, NE (U.S.-based remote; must live in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,000–$158,000/year + equity

You’ll own marketing analytics end-to-end—building the measurement framework, dashboards, and advanced analyses that guide growth strategy. Best for someone with 4–7 years in marketing analytics, strong SQL and BI skills, and experience across SMB and mid-market funnels.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring needs shift fast, and getting your name in early can really help.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.