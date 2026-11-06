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🔬 Several Science & Research Roles Hiring Now in Lincoln, NE
Lincoln’s science scene is busy right now, from clinical trials to lab benches to big-name education companies. If you’re into research and data, there are some solid options here.
Laboratory Technician I (Night Shift)
- Employer: Neogen Corporation
- Location: Lincoln, NE (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Night/2nd Shift (Sun–Wed, 2pm–12:30am)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on lab role helping protect the world’s food supply. You’ll prep samples, run DNA extraction and sequencing/amplification steps, and keep detailed records in a high-throughput lab. Great fit if you have a life science background and want day-one benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Clinical Research Coordinator
- Employer: Celerion
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll manage clinical studies from start to finish—timelines, study meetings, client updates, and key dosing events. Training is provided, so this can work well for a career changer with a Bachelor’s/BSN, strong organization skills, and the ability to work some evenings and weekends.
Lead Specialist, Learning Scientist (Clinical)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Remote (listed for Lincoln, NE; can be remote or office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$115,000/year (range depends on location and experience)
- Application deadline: Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026 (may be extended)
Senior-level role leading research on clinical and educational assessments (speech-language, literacy, cognition, early childhood). You’ll design research plans, guide test development, work with psychometricians, and represent Pearson at conferences. Requires a Ph.D. in a related field plus 5+ years of clinical/assessment experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will train the right person with solid basics and a real interest in the work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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