🏭 Lincoln, NE Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lincoln’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and strong engineering careers on offer. If you like building, fixing, or improving how things are made, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Judge Group (for a growing manufacturer)

The Judge Group (for a growing manufacturer) Location: Lincoln, NE (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 per year

Lead process improvements for complex electromechanical products, guide root-cause investigations, and support new product launches. This role fits someone with 7+ years in manufacturing engineering, strong problem-solving skills, and experience with lean, CAD, and ERP/MRP systems.

Employer: Great Plains Beef

Location: Lincoln, NE (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Shift: 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 6:00am – 3:00pm

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount

Keep production lines running for ground beef, steak cutting, and cooked/cured meat products by troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining equipment. Good fit if you have mechanical/hydraulic/electrical maintenance experience, like varied hands-on work, and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: DEVX (supporting Virtual Incision)

(supporting Virtual Incision) Location: Lincoln, NE (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Contract (3 months, possible extension)

Pay: $30.74 – $37.02 per hour

Run life cycle and durability tests on robotic-assisted surgical systems, clean and inspect equipment between test cycles, and log detailed results. Great for someone with testing, manufacturing, or equipment maintenance experience who likes precise, repeatable lab work and working with advanced medical robotics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—small updates can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.