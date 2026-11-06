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Lincoln

🎓 Lincoln, NE Education Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

8 days ago
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Lincoln’s education scene is busy—early childhood centers, youth programs, and even aviation training are all hiring. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Flight Instructor CMH (Internship)

  • Employer: FlightSafety International
  • Location: Lincoln, NE
  • Type: Internship
  • Salary: Not listed

Teach pilots in ground school and simulators with the world’s premier aviation training company. Ideal if you have an unrestricted ATP and want to build high-level teaching experience in a professional training environment.

Water Exercise Instructor

  • Employer: YMCA of Lincoln, NE
  • Location: Lincoln, NE
  • Type: Part-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Lead fun, safe water exercise classes for all ages while building real community at the Y. Flexible hours, training provided, and a free Y membership for qualified staff make this great for anyone who loves fitness and people.

Substitute Child Specialist

  • Employer: CEDARS Youth Services – Northbridge Early Childhood Development Center
  • Location: Lincoln, NE
  • Type: Temporary / Substitute
  • Pay: $15.50/hour

Step into infant, toddler, and preschool classrooms as needed between 6:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday–Friday. Good fit if you’re 19+ with experience working with kids and want flexible hours while supporting an accredited early childhood center.

Early Childhood Infant Lead Teacher

  • Employer: The Prep Academy at TMCO
  • Location: Lincoln, NE
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Lead an infant classroom with a steady 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m., Monday–Friday schedule. You’ll plan activities, track milestones, and partner with families, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Child Care Associate Teacher

  • Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions – Bryan Medical Child Development Center East
  • Location: Lincoln, NE
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $16.05–$19.95/hour

Support infant, toddler, and preschool classrooms as an all-ages float while you grow your career with free CDA or college degree options. Comes with a strong benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, paid leave, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several roles and are open to growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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