💰 Lincoln, NE Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $160K

Lincoln’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level court roles to top executive seats. If you’re in accounting or financial analysis, there’s a solid mix of remote, hybrid, and in-person options.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE (Remote) with 2 trips/month to Coral Gables, FL HQ

with Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year , salaried, bonus eligible

, salaried, bonus eligible Type: Full-time

Support senior leaders with month-end close, forecasting, and performance analysis for a Fortune 500–level operation. Good fit if you like FP&A, process improvement, and want remote work with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)).

Employer: Oliver James (recruiting for an insurance/financial services company)

(recruiting for an insurance/financial services company) Location: Lincoln, NE (Hybrid) , potential remote for Kansas City, MO or Des Moines, IA

, potential remote for or Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

High-visibility role owning ICFR, SOX/MAR, and financial controls for a growing insurance organization. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in audit/controls, know SOX or MAR, and want to be a subject-matter expert working closely with senior leadership.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Supreme Court (Agency 5)

Location: Lancaster County Courthouse, Lincoln, NE

Salary: $42,863.87/year starting ( $20.608/hour ), 2.5% raise after probation if hired at hiring rate

( ), 2.5% raise after probation if hired at hiring rate Type: Full-time

Great fit if you have 1–2 years of cash handling/basic accounting and want strong state benefits: 79% employer-paid health insurance, 156% state retirement match, 13 paid holidays, and immediate vacation/sick leave accrual. Day-to-day is payments, deposits, reconciliations, and basic bookkeeping.

Employer: Nebraska Bankers Association

Location: Lincoln, NE (In person)

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000/year , negotiable

, negotiable Type: Full-time, executive

C-suite role overseeing finance, HR, and building operations for the state’s leading banking trade association and its subsidiaries. Comes with a full benefits package (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition support) and direct impact on Nebraska’s banking community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.