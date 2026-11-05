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Lincoln
🚌 Lincoln, NE Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Options
3 days ago
Lincoln’s transportation scene is busy right now, from local night runs to big-money OTR lanes. If you’ve got a CDL (or want one), there’s a solid mix of home-daily and long-haul work here.
CDL-A Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van – Entertainment Freight
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Lincoln, NE (OTR, Lower 48 + Canada)
- Pay: $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
Move sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, health program, detention pay, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.
Funeral Home Removal Technician
- Employer: Capital City Transfer Services Inc
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time / On-call
Handle dignified removal and transport of deceased individuals from homes, hospitals, and scenes to funeral homes. On-call schedule with nights/weekends, plus 401(k) with match, PTO, life insurance, and flexible schedule.
Seasonal Support Driver – Use Your Own Vehicle
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Pay: $23.00 per hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement
- Type: Seasonal, part-time/variable
Deliver packages in your own car around town, staying active and working independently. No experience needed; weekly pay, flexible seasonal hours (Mon–Sat, including holidays), and a good way to get your foot in the door with UPS.
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver – No-Touch Reefer
- Employer: Navajo Express
- Location: Lincoln, NE (OTR, lower 48)
- Pay: $85,000–$90,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, OTR
Run 99% no-touch refrigerated freight 2,600–3,000 miles/week with flexible home time (about 1 day home per week out). Benefits include medical, dental, vision, pet and rider policy, and late-model equipment; 6+ months recent OTR experience required.
Automotive/Diesel Mechanic – Tools Provided
- Employer: Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT)
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Pay: From $23.26 per hour (plus CDL pay differentials over time)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Maintain and repair NDOT’s diesel and gas fleet, from diagnostics to welding and fabrication. State benefits include 79% employer-paid health insurance, big retirement match, 13 paid holidays, tuition help, and in-house CDL training (Class A required within 90 days).
CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver – Harley-Davidson
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Based near Lincoln, NE (team OTR, east of Rockies)
- Pay: $1,700–$2,075 average weekly + sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time, Team, Dedicated
Haul Harley-Davidson parts and engines in dry vans, 100% no-touch and mostly drop-and-hook. Home every three weeks, $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, paid orientation, PTO, and full benefits; all CDL holders welcome.
Class A Flatbed Driver – Third Shift, Home Daily
- Employer: CPC Logistics
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Pay: $28.00 per hour + OT after 40 hours
- Type: Full-time, Third Shift, Home Daily
Run a dedicated shuttle to Kansas City on nights, with light-touch flatbed freight and weekly pay. Great fit if you want steady overnights, home daily, and have at least 1 year of verifiable flatbed experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Lincoln’s transportation jobs fill fast when pay and home time line up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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