🚌 Lincoln, NE Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Options

Lincoln’s transportation scene is busy right now, from local night runs to big-money OTR lanes. If you’ve got a CDL (or want one), there’s a solid mix of home-daily and long-haul work here.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Lincoln, NE (OTR, Lower 48 + Canada)

Pay: $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Move sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, health program, detention pay, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: Capital City Transfer Services Inc

Location: Lincoln, NE

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Type: Full-time / On-call

Handle dignified removal and transport of deceased individuals from homes, hospitals, and scenes to funeral homes. On-call schedule with nights/weekends, plus 401(k) with match, PTO, life insurance, and flexible schedule.

Employer: UPS

Location: Lincoln, NE

Pay: $23.00 per hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Type: Seasonal, part-time/variable

Deliver packages in your own car around town, staying active and working independently. No experience needed; weekly pay, flexible seasonal hours (Mon–Sat, including holidays), and a good way to get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: Navajo Express

Location: Lincoln, NE (OTR, lower 48)

Pay: $85,000–$90,000 per year

Type: Full-time, OTR

Run 99% no-touch refrigerated freight 2,600–3,000 miles/week with flexible home time (about 1 day home per week out). Benefits include medical, dental, vision, pet and rider policy, and late-model equipment; 6+ months recent OTR experience required.

Employer: Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Pay: From $23.26 per hour (plus CDL pay differentials over time)

(plus CDL pay differentials over time) Type: Full-time, in-person

Maintain and repair NDOT’s diesel and gas fleet, from diagnostics to welding and fabrication. State benefits include 79% employer-paid health insurance, big retirement match, 13 paid holidays, tuition help, and in-house CDL training (Class A required within 90 days).

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Lincoln, NE (team OTR, east of Rockies)

Pay: $1,700–$2,075 average weekly + sign-on bonus

+ sign-on bonus Type: Full-time, Team, Dedicated

Haul Harley-Davidson parts and engines in dry vans, 100% no-touch and mostly drop-and-hook. Home every three weeks, $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, paid orientation, PTO, and full benefits; all CDL holders welcome.

Employer: CPC Logistics

Location: Lincoln, NE

Pay: $28.00 per hour + OT after 40 hours

Type: Full-time, Third Shift, Home Daily

Run a dedicated shuttle to Kansas City on nights, with light-touch flatbed freight and weekly pay. Great fit if you want steady overnights, home daily, and have at least 1 year of verifiable flatbed experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Lincoln’s transportation jobs fill fast when pay and home time line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.