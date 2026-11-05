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Lincoln
🚚 Lincoln, NE Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles
3 days ago
Logistics is busy in Lincoln right now—especially with weekend warehouse and driver leadership roles. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these openings are worth a look.
Supervisor, Production Planning
- Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads a production planning team, building and adjusting manufacturing schedules so orders ship on time. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of planning or production experience and are comfortable with ERP systems and Microsoft Office.
Data Center Logistics Associate - 1st Shift
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Internship / early-career
- Shift: 1st Shift, Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)
Hands-on role in a tech-focused warehouse, handling inventory, shipping/receiving, and basic server rack assembly. Great if you have 1+ year in logistics or inventory, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want experience in data center operations.
Yard and Dock Coordinator - Weekend 2nd Shift
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Internship / experienced hourly
- Shift: Weekend 2nd Shift, Fri–Mon, 1:30pm–12:00am
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)
You’ll be the main point of contact on the dock, directing trailer movements and keeping the yard safe and organized. Ideal if you’ve worked in a warehouse, dock, or yard before and are comfortable working outdoors in all weather.
Warehouse Lead - Weekend 2nd Shift
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Internship / lead role
- Shift: Weekend 2nd Shift, Fri–Mon, 1:30pm–12:00am
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)
Lead a warehouse team on nights and weekends—assign work, train staff, and keep inventory and orders on track. Best for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience, SAP + WMS skills, and comfort lifting up to 75+ lbs occasionally.
Warehouse Lead - Weekend 1st Shift
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Internship / lead role
- Shift: Weekend 1st Shift, Fri–Mon, 6:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)
Same core duties as the 2nd shift lead—team leadership, order accuracy, inventory control—but on daytime hours. Good if you want lead experience and can handle a fast-paced, physical warehouse setting.
Logistics and Driver Manager
- Employer: Food Bank of Lincoln
- Location: Lincoln, NE (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $60,000–$63,000/year
This role manages the driver team and delivery routes that keep food moving across Southeast Nebraska. Great fit if you hold a Nebraska CDL-A, can lift 50 lbs, and want solid benefits plus a mission-driven job fighting hunger.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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