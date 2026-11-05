🚚 Lincoln, NE Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles

Logistics is busy in Lincoln right now—especially with weekend warehouse and driver leadership roles. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a production planning team, building and adjusting manufacturing schedules so orders ship on time. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of planning or production experience and are comfortable with ERP systems and Microsoft Office.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Internship / early-career

Shift: 1st Shift, Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Hands-on role in a tech-focused warehouse, handling inventory, shipping/receiving, and basic server rack assembly. Great if you have 1+ year in logistics or inventory, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want experience in data center operations.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Internship / experienced hourly

Shift: Weekend 2nd Shift, Fri–Mon, 1:30pm–12:00am

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

You’ll be the main point of contact on the dock, directing trailer movements and keeping the yard safe and organized. Ideal if you’ve worked in a warehouse, dock, or yard before and are comfortable working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Internship / lead role

Shift: Weekend 2nd Shift, Fri–Mon, 1:30pm–12:00am

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Lead a warehouse team on nights and weekends—assign work, train staff, and keep inventory and orders on track. Best for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience, SAP + WMS skills, and comfort lifting up to 75+ lbs occasionally.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Internship / lead role

Shift: Weekend 1st Shift, Fri–Mon, 6:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Same core duties as the 2nd shift lead—team leadership, order accuracy, inventory control—but on daytime hours. Good if you want lead experience and can handle a fast-paced, physical warehouse setting.

Employer: Food Bank of Lincoln

Location: Lincoln, NE (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $60,000–$63,000/year

This role manages the driver team and delivery routes that keep food moving across Southeast Nebraska. Great fit if you hold a Nebraska CDL-A, can lift 50 lbs, and want solid benefits plus a mission-driven job fighting hunger.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.