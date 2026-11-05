🚔 Lincoln, NE Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lincoln’s safety scene is busy right now—good news if you like protecting people, property, and job sites. Here are several solid options, from entry-level security to higher-paid safety engineering.

Employer: Mortenson

Mortenson Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,500 – $120,800 base pay

Lead Mortenson’s Zero Injury safety program across multiple construction sites. This role is great if you have strong construction safety experience and want top-tier benefits, travel, and a big impact on worker safety.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Lincoln, NE (healthcare setting)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.65/hour

Unarmed patrol role in a healthcare environment, focused on visible presence, access control, and incident response. Good fit if you like overnight work, staying active on your feet, and want benefits plus paid training.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time (flex, multiple sites)

Pay: $18/hour

Part-time flex role where you work at different client sites, handle patrols, access control, and customer service. Ideal if you need flexible hours and like variety, with weekly pay, uniforms, and benefits options.

Employer: Frasco

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time, field-based

Pay: $20–$26/hour (plus mileage & paid training)

Field investigation role doing mobile and stationary surveillance for fraud cases. Great if you’re curious, detail-oriented, like driving, and want fully paid training to break into investigations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.