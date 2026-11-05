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🚔 Lincoln, NE Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lincoln’s safety scene is busy right now—good news if you like protecting people, property, and job sites. Here are several solid options, from entry-level security to higher-paid safety engineering.
Senior Safety Engineer I
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,500 – $120,800 base pay
Lead Mortenson’s Zero Injury safety program across multiple construction sites. This role is great if you have strong construction safety experience and want top-tier benefits, travel, and a big impact on worker safety.
Security Officer Foot Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Lincoln, NE (healthcare setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.65/hour
Unarmed patrol role in a healthcare environment, focused on visible presence, access control, and incident response. Good fit if you like overnight work, staying active on your feet, and want benefits plus paid training.
Flex Security Officer
- Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Part-time (flex, multiple sites)
- Pay: $18/hour
Part-time flex role where you work at different client sites, handle patrols, access control, and customer service. Ideal if you need flexible hours and like variety, with weekly pay, uniforms, and benefits options.
Surveillance Investigator
- Employer: Frasco
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Part-time, field-based
- Pay: $20–$26/hour (plus mileage & paid training)
Field investigation role doing mobile and stationary surveillance for fraud cases. Great if you’re curious, detail-oriented, like driving, and want fully paid training to break into investigations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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