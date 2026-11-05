🏭 Lincoln, NE Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shifts & $80K+ Roles

Lincoln’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from auto prep and uniforms to pharma and aerospace is hiring. Lots of shift options, some no-experience-needed roles, and a few higher-paying skilled and supervisor spots.

Employer: Anderson Auto Group of Nebraska and Missouri

Anderson Auto Group of Nebraska and Missouri Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This entry-level role at Anderson Ford North is great if you love cars. You’ll inspect new vehicles, install add-ons, wash/detail, and take photos—no weekends, plus paid vacation, 401(k) match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Lincoln Industries

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Salary: Not listed

Hands-on assembly work using hand tools and small power tools, plus final inspection and packaging. Good fit if you like working with your hands and staying active; forklift and basic measuring skills are a plus.

Employer: Lincoln Industries

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Salary: Not listed

You’ll prep, mask, and coat parts to customer specs, then inspect and package them. This role is for someone detail-focused who’s comfortable around machinery and following safety rules.

Employer: Vestis Corporation

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Team role in an industrial laundry facility handling carts/slings of merchandise in and out of the wash floor. Physical job with standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and some weekend/overtime work.

Employer: Vestis

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17/hour

Shift: 4:00am–12:30pm, Monday–Friday

Operate large washers and dryers, move heavy slings, and keep batches organized. Good if you like early shifts and don’t mind heat, noise, and physical work.

Employer: Molex

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30pm–11:00pm, Mon–Fri)

Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30pm–11:00pm, Mon–Fri) Salary: Not listed

Run plating lines to tight specs, inspect parts, adjust equipment, and handle chemicals safely. Solid option if you have manufacturing experience and want strong benefits and steady 2nd-shift hours.

Employer: Continental Industry (ContiTech)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, off-shift supervisor

Full-time, off-shift supervisor Salary: Not listed

Lead off-shift production teams, troubleshoot line issues, and keep safety, quality, and output on track. Best for someone with 2+ years of manufacturing leadership experience.

Employer: Continental Industry (ContiTech)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Starting $27.68/hr, top rate $32.56–$34.62/hr + $1.00 night shift bonus

Run semi-automated equipment, read specs, use gauges, and solve basic machine issues. Strong pay, benefits, and 401(k) match if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience and can work any shift.

Employer: Zoetis

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (two schedule options)

Full-time, 1st shift (two schedule options) Salary: Not listed

Work in a clean, modern plant making animal medicines. You’ll run blenders, dryers, and other equipment, follow cGMPs, and get strong benefits like 4 weeks vacation, 13 holidays, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Location: Lincoln, NE (West Plant)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Salary: $27.97/hr + $1.75/hr shift premium

Fabricate and assemble composite parts for defense and aerospace using tools, drawings, and measuring devices. Good for someone with 1–2 years experience who wants higher hourly pay.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Salary: Approx. $85,051/year

Skilled role building and repairing dies, tools, and fixtures for high-speed automated and stamping equipment. Great fit if you have a Tool & Die degree and a few years of precision machining experience.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30pm–6:51am, Sun–Thu)

Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30pm–6:51am, Sun–Thu) Salary: $86,400–$129,600/year (base + incentives)

Lead overnight manufacturing operations, coach your team, and drive safety, quality, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 3–5 years manufacturing experience and want a leadership role with strong pay.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Train new and current employees in a protein/meat processing plant, focusing on correct methods and safety. Good if you know production work and enjoy teaching others.

Employer: Brands by Avid (Avid)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $16/hour

Catch and stack printed garments, check print quality, and sort orders in an air-conditioned apparel facility. No screen-printing experience or English required, and you get benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.