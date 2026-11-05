undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lincoln
🏭 Lincoln, NE Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shifts & $80K+ Roles
3 days ago
Lincoln’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from auto prep and uniforms to pharma and aerospace is hiring. Lots of shift options, some no-experience-needed roles, and a few higher-paying skilled and supervisor spots.
Automotive Pre-Delivery Technician
- Employer: Anderson Auto Group of Nebraska and Missouri
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This entry-level role at Anderson Ford North is great if you love cars. You’ll inspect new vehicles, install add-ons, wash/detail, and take photos—no weekends, plus paid vacation, 401(k) match, and employee discounts.
Assembler
- Employer: Lincoln Industries
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on assembly work using hand tools and small power tools, plus final inspection and packaging. Good fit if you like working with your hands and staying active; forklift and basic measuring skills are a plus.
Coating Operator
- Employer: Lincoln Industries
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll prep, mask, and coat parts to customer specs, then inspect and package them. This role is for someone detail-focused who’s comfortable around machinery and following safety rules.
Full Time Production Associate
- Employer: Vestis Corporation
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Team role in an industrial laundry facility handling carts/slings of merchandise in and out of the wash floor. Physical job with standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and some weekend/overtime work.
Production Washroom Operator
- Employer: Vestis
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17/hour
- Shift: 4:00am–12:30pm, Monday–Friday
Operate large washers and dryers, move heavy slings, and keep batches organized. Good if you like early shifts and don’t mind heat, noise, and physical work.
Plater (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Molex
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30pm–11:00pm, Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
Run plating lines to tight specs, inspect parts, adjust equipment, and handle chemicals safely. Solid option if you have manufacturing experience and want strong benefits and steady 2nd-shift hours.
Department Supervisor – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Continental Industry (ContiTech)
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, off-shift supervisor
- Salary: Not listed
Lead off-shift production teams, troubleshoot line issues, and keep safety, quality, and output on track. Best for someone with 2+ years of manufacturing leadership experience.
Production Operator
- Employer: Continental Industry (ContiTech)
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting $27.68/hr, top rate $32.56–$34.62/hr + $1.00 night shift bonus
Run semi-automated equipment, read specs, use gauges, and solve basic machine issues. Strong pay, benefits, and 401(k) match if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience and can work any shift.
Pharma Compounding Technician – 1st Shift
- Employer: Zoetis
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (two schedule options)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a clean, modern plant making animal medicines. You’ll run blenders, dryers, and other equipment, follow cGMPs, and get strong benefits like 4 weeks vacation, 13 holidays, 401(k) match, and tuition help.
Fabricator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Location: Lincoln, NE (West Plant)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: $27.97/hr + $1.75/hr shift premium
Fabricate and assemble composite parts for defense and aerospace using tools, drawings, and measuring devices. Good for someone with 1–2 years experience who wants higher hourly pay.
Tool & Die Maker (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Schneider Electric
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Approx. $85,051/year
Skilled role building and repairing dies, tools, and fixtures for high-speed automated and stamping equipment. Great fit if you have a Tool & Die degree and a few years of precision machining experience.
Operations Supervisor – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Schneider Electric
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30pm–6:51am, Sun–Thu)
- Salary: $86,400–$129,600/year (base + incentives)
Lead overnight manufacturing operations, coach your team, and drive safety, quality, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 3–5 years manufacturing experience and want a leadership role with strong pay.
Production Trainer
- Employer: Coastal Elite Pro
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Train new and current employees in a protein/meat processing plant, focusing on correct methods and safety. Good if you know production work and enjoy teaching others.
Production Associate – Screen Printing Catcher
- Employer: Brands by Avid (Avid)
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $16/hour
Catch and stack printed garments, check print quality, and sort orders in an air-conditioned apparel facility. No screen-printing experience or English required, and you get benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.