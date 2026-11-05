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Lincoln
🏥 Lincoln, NE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Lincoln’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, senior living, and home care. Lots of options here whether you’re clinical, support staff, or ready for leadership.
Staff RN – Critical Care CVICU
- Employer: Bryan Health
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a high-acuity CVICU caring for complex cardiac and multi-system failure patients. Great fit if you love critical care, advanced monitoring, and being part of a strong interdisciplinary team.
Phlebotomist – St. Elizabeth
- Employer: CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $16.06–$22.69/hour
Collect and process blood samples for all ages in a busy regional medical center. Good role if you’re detail-oriented, people-focused, and want hospital experience.
Emergency Department Travel Nurse
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Lincoln, NE (travel role)
- Type: Full-time, travel
- Pay: $20.00–$100.00/hour
National internal traveler RN role for experienced nurses who like fast-paced ED settings and moving between facilities. Ideal if you want variety, strong pay, and ongoing professional growth.
Pharmacy Technician – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 2500 Jamie Ln, Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$31/hour + incentives and premiums
Help patients with prescriptions in a busy retail pharmacy, with solid benefits and education support through Live Better U. Great for techs who like customer interaction and clear career paths.
Travel Ultrasonographer – $2,577/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare
- Location: Lincoln, NE (travel)
- Type: Travel, 8 weeks
- Pay: $2,577/week (32 hrs/week, nights)
Short-term ultrasound tech contract with strong travel benefits and day-one medical. Nice option if you want a focused 8-week assignment with night shifts.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,963/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Lincoln, NE (travel)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,963/week (40 hrs/week, rotating)
CT/X-ray role using GE VCT 64 and GE Revolution 128 scanners. Good for ARRT-CT techs who want guaranteed hours and strong travel perks.
Home Health Aide / Caregiver – Weekdays Only
- Employer: Access Professional Home Care Services
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, weekdays 8am–4pm
- Pay: $17.50–$19.50/hour
Day-shift home care with no evenings or weekends, helping clients with personal care, vitals, meals, and light housekeeping. Great if you want steady hours and one-on-one care.
Medication Aide – Senior Living
- Employer: Agemark Senior Living – CountryHouse Lincoln III
- Location: Lincoln, NE (70th & O)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Administer meds, support daily living, and build close relationships with residents. Good fit if you have Nebraska 40-hour Med Aide certification and enjoy a family-style senior community.
Medical Assistant / Medical Support Specialist
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Busy occupational health clinic role doing vitals, injections, phlebotomy, drug screens, and front-desk tasks. Ideal if you like fast-paced, hands-on work with lots of variety.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,047/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Lincoln, NE (travel)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $3,047/week (40 hrs/week, nights)
Night-shift CT tech contract with weekly pay, 401(k), and day-one benefits. Great for experienced CT techs wanting top-end travel pay.
Donor Collections Technician / Phlebotomist
- Employer: Nebraska Community Blood Bank / Innovative Blood Resources
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75/hour + shift differentials and $2,500 sign-on bonus
Screen donors and collect whole blood at centers and mobile drives. Perfect if you like community work, some local travel, and strong benefits.
Pharmacy Technician – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50–$25.00/hour
Retail pharmacy tech role with structured training and room to grow. Good entry or next step if you want to build a long-term pharmacy career with big-company benefits.
CNA Bath Aide – Skilled Nursing
- Employer: Emerald Healthcare
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, M–F (two shift options)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide baths and hygiene care in a skilled nursing facility, Monday–Friday with set shifts. Great for CNAs who like routine, resident contact, and facility-based work.
Director of Nursing – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: Emerald Healthcare
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time (8am–4:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the nursing department, oversee care quality, compliance, and staffing. Best for experienced RN leaders with long-term care background looking to run the show.
Associate Chiropractor
- Employer: Advanced Chiropractic Solutions
- Location: Lincoln metro / South Lincoln / Hickman
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base $70,000–$90,000 + bonuses (potential $100K–$130K+)
Clinic-based chiropractic role with leadership, mentorship, and a path to clinic ownership. Great for DCs who are entrepreneurial and want to grow a practice.
Caregiver – Senior Living (No License Required)
- Employer: Dial Senior Living
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level caregiving role helping residents with daily tasks, meals, and companionship. Nice fit if you’re new to healthcare and want strong perks, PTO from day 1, and a supportive team.
Phlebotomist – Nebraska Heart
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Nebraska Heart
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $16.06–$22.69/hour
Hospital-based phlebotomy in a heart-focused facility, working with cardiac and vascular patients. Good if you want specialty hospital experience and enjoy patient interaction.
Phlebotomist – St. Elizabeth
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – St. Elizabeth
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $16.06–$22.69/hour
Similar role at St. Elizabeth, drawing and processing blood for inpatients and outpatients. Great if you want hospital exposure and flexible phlebotomy work.
RN – Cardiology
- Employer: CHI – Nebraska Heart
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36.00–$52.20/hour + sign-on and education assistance (for eligible new hires)
Provide specialized cardiac care in a leading heart hospital. Strong choice for RNs who love cardiology and want growth in a focused specialty.
RN – Nebraska Heart Hospital
- Employer: CHI – Nebraska Heart
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36.00–$52.20/hour + sign-on and education assistance (for eligible new hires)
Broad RN role at Nebraska Heart with full nursing process responsibilities and team collaboration. Ideal if you want a mission-driven, non-profit hospital setting.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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