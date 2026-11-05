👔 Lincoln, NE Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Lincoln’s leadership job market is busy right now, with roles ranging from community impact to big infrastructure and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Location: Lincoln, NE

Salary: $43,888/year

Type: Full-time, exempt, salaried supervisor

Lead services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, managing staff, budgets, and program quality. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and a few years in human services and want a role with clear impact in the community.

Employer: Google

Location: Lincoln, NE

Salary: $159,000–$230,000/year + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Senior program management role focused on data center community development and public–private partnerships. You’ll work with local leaders, nonprofits, and internal Google teams to shape long-term community investment; requires 5+ years in program/project management and experience in data centers, utilities, government, or similar fields.

(Duplicate Indeed listing not repeated.)

Employer: HDR

Location: Lincoln, NE (also Omaha, NE and multiple IA cities)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, regular

Lead HDR’s power, industrial, waste, and renewables business across Nebraska and Iowa. This is a high-level role guiding strategy, budgets, client relationships, and a multi-office team; ideal if you have 10+ years experience and a background in architecture, engineering, or similar.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Lincoln, NE

Salary: $95,700–$129,200/year + incentive plan

Type: Full-time

Construction leadership role coordinating subcontractors and craft workers on complex projects. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in construction/engineering or equivalent experience and 3+ years in construction management who’s ready to own field operations and travel as needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; leadership roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.