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Lincoln
🎓 Several Lincoln Education Jobs From $16–$21/hr+
3 days ago
Lincoln’s education scene is busy right now—great mix of school, childcare, and youth roles. If you like working with kids or training adults, these openings are worth a look.
Child Care Associate Teacher (Part-Time, Floater)
- Employer: Bright Horizons
- Location: Lincoln, NE (Bryan Medical Child Development Center East)
- Type: Part-time, M–F 2:00pm–7:30pm
- Pay: $16.05–$19.95/hour
Learn from early education experts while working with infants, toddlers, and preschoolers as an all-ages float teacher. Offers strong benefits and the chance to earn a CDA or college degree at no cost.
Child Care Associate Teacher (Part-Time, Floater)
- Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- Location: Lincoln, NE (Bryan Medical Child Development Center East)
- Type: Part-time, M–F 2:00pm–7:30pm
- Pay: $16.05–$19.95/hour
Same role as above, listed on Indeed—good option if you prefer applying there. In-person center work with strong benefits and career growth in early childhood.
Epic Principal Trainer
- Employer: Bryan Health
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, day shift (approx. 8–5)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead training for Epic electronic health record users—design curriculum, build and maintain the training environment, and coach super users and classroom trainers. Great fit if you have curriculum design experience, strong tech skills, and want to blend IT + education in healthcare.
Epic Principal Trainer (Bryan Health · Epic Training)
- Employer: Bryan Health
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, day shift, 8–5
- Pay: Not listed
Same Bryan Health Epic Principal Trainer role, posted on Indeed. Requires at least an associate degree, 2+ years curriculum/training experience, and Epic training certification within 4 months of hire.
Para, Special Education PII (6.5 hrs/day, 183 days) – Belmont
- Employer: Belmont Elementary School / Lincoln Public Schools
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, school-year (183 days), ~6.5 hrs/day
- Pay: $21.30/hour
Work as a Special Education Para III supporting students in and out of the classroom as part of a collaborative team. Great for someone patient and compassionate who wants steady school hours and direct impact with kids.
Para, Special Education PII (6.5 hrs/day, 183 days) – Randolph
- Employer: Randolph Elementary School / Lincoln Public Schools
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Full-time, school-year (183 days), 8:45am–3:45pm
- Pay: $21.30/hour
Special Education Para III role supporting students, including possible help with personal needs. Good fit if you want consistent daytime hours, teamwork with teachers, and hands-on work with kids who need extra support.
Youth Development – Before/After School Staff & Supervisors
- Employer: YMCA of Lincoln, NE
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Part-time, before and/or after school
- Hours: Before school 7:00–9:00am, after school 2:30–6:00pm (flexible schedules)
- Pay: Not listed
Support K–8 students with homework help, activities, and clubs in a safe, fun setting. Nice option for education or social work students, current/retired teachers, or anyone wanting flexible hours plus a free Y membership for qualified staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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