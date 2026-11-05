🎓 Several Lincoln Education Jobs From $16–$21/hr+

Lincoln’s education scene is busy right now—great mix of school, childcare, and youth roles. If you like working with kids or training adults, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons Location: Lincoln, NE (Bryan Medical Child Development Center East)

(Bryan Medical Child Development Center East) Type: Part-time , M–F 2:00pm–7:30pm

, M–F Pay: $16.05–$19.95/hour

Learn from early education experts while working with infants, toddlers, and preschoolers as an all-ages float teacher. Offers strong benefits and the chance to earn a CDA or college degree at no cost.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Location: Lincoln, NE (Bryan Medical Child Development Center East)

(Bryan Medical Child Development Center East) Type: Part-time , M–F 2:00pm–7:30pm

, M–F Pay: $16.05–$19.95/hour

Same role as above, listed on Indeed—good option if you prefer applying there. In-person center work with strong benefits and career growth in early childhood.

Employer: Bryan Health

Bryan Health Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time , day shift (approx. 8–5)

, day shift (approx. 8–5) Pay: Not listed

Lead training for Epic electronic health record users—design curriculum, build and maintain the training environment, and coach super users and classroom trainers. Great fit if you have curriculum design experience, strong tech skills, and want to blend IT + education in healthcare.

Employer: Bryan Health

Bryan Health Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time , day shift, 8–5

, Pay: Not listed

Same Bryan Health Epic Principal Trainer role, posted on Indeed. Requires at least an associate degree, 2+ years curriculum/training experience, and Epic training certification within 4 months of hire.

Employer: Belmont Elementary School / Lincoln Public Schools

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time , school-year (183 days), ~6.5 hrs/day

, school-year (183 days), ~6.5 hrs/day Pay: $21.30/hour

Work as a Special Education Para III supporting students in and out of the classroom as part of a collaborative team. Great for someone patient and compassionate who wants steady school hours and direct impact with kids.

Employer: Randolph Elementary School / Lincoln Public Schools

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time , school-year (183 days), 8:45am–3:45pm

, school-year (183 days), Pay: $21.30/hour

Special Education Para III role supporting students, including possible help with personal needs. Good fit if you want consistent daytime hours, teamwork with teachers, and hands-on work with kids who need extra support.

Employer: YMCA of Lincoln, NE

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time , before and/or after school

, before and/or after school Hours: Before school 7:00–9:00am , after school 2:30–6:00pm (flexible schedules)

Before school , after school (flexible schedules) Pay: Not listed

Support K–8 students with homework help, activities, and clubs in a safe, fun setting. Nice option for education or social work students, current/retired teachers, or anyone wanting flexible hours plus a free Y membership for qualified staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.