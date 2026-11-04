🎓 Lincoln, NE Education Jobs with Multiple Open Roles

Lincoln’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up for both classroom leaders and behind-the-scenes experts. If you’re ready for your next step in schools or education support, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Nebraska

University of Nebraska Location: Lincoln, NE (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Minimum of $76,000/year

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Application review begins 12/21/26, open until filled

This role leads the daily operations of the University of Nebraska High School, from staff supervision and policy work to handling transcripts and parent inquiries. Good fit if you have a master’s with principal endorsement and 7+ years as a secondary principal and want strong university benefits and retirement.

Employer: University of Nebraska

University of Nebraska Location: Lincoln, NE (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Minimum of $43,600/year

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Application review begins 11/23/26, open until filled

You’ll design and maintain distance high school courses and support teachers with training and educational technology. Great for someone with a bachelor’s in instructional design/ed tech/teaching and at least 1 year in teaching, instructional design, or distance education who enjoys LMS tools and online learning.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Department of Education

Location: Lincoln, NE (84th & O St office)

(84th & O St office) Salary: $70,618.34/year

Type: Full-time

Applications close: 11/18/2026

This statewide role supports math instruction for all Nebraska students by leading standards work, professional learning, and high-quality curriculum guidance. Ideal if you love math education, want to influence practice across districts, and value strong state benefits, retirement match, and paid leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you know a great educator, send this their way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.