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🚚 Lincoln, NE Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Shifts & Paths
Logistics and stocking roles are busy in Lincoln, NE right now, with options from entry-level office logistics to hands-on warehouse and grocery work.
Here are several solid picks if you like staying organized, moving fast, and keeping things running smoothly.
Logistics Specialist (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Aston Carter
- Location: Lincoln, NE (fully onsite)
- Type: Full-time, Contract to Hire
- Pay: $21.63/hr + bonus potential
- Application deadline: Nov 17, 2026
Entry-level friendly role coordinating loads, negotiating over the phone, and juggling multiple priorities in a fast-paced logistics office. Great fit if you have a business background, bartending, or strong customer service skills and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
Data Center Logistics Associate – 1st Shift
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Internship / early-career logistics role
- Shift: 1st Shift, Mon–Fri (6:00am–2:30pm or 7:00am–3:30pm)
Hands-on logistics job inside a data center, handling inventory, shipping/receiving, and helping assemble server racks. Comes with full health benefits, 401(k), life and disability insurance, plus free daily meals and snacks.
Data Center Logistics Associate – 2nd Shift
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Internship / early-career logistics role
- Shift: 2nd Shift, Mon–Fri (2:00pm–10:30pm)
Same core duties as the 1st shift role—inventory, shipping, safety, and server rack setup—but on an afternoon/evening schedule. Good option if you like a later start while still getting benefits and free meals.
Overnight Stocker
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Type: Part-time, overnight
- Requirements: Must be 18+, high school diploma or equivalent
Active, physical job stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store organized while customers sleep. No experience needed—Hy-Vee will train you—so it’s a strong pick if you want overnight hours and like staying busy on your feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or other shifts listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.