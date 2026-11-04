🚚 Lincoln, NE Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Shifts & Paths

Logistics and stocking roles are busy in Lincoln, NE right now, with options from entry-level office logistics to hands-on warehouse and grocery work.

Here are several solid picks if you like staying organized, moving fast, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Aston Carter

Aston Carter Location: Lincoln, NE (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Full-time, Contract to Hire

Full-time, Pay: $21.63/hr + bonus potential

+ bonus potential Application deadline: Nov 17, 2026

Entry-level friendly role coordinating loads, negotiating over the phone, and juggling multiple priorities in a fast-paced logistics office. Great fit if you have a business background, bartending, or strong customer service skills and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Internship / early-career logistics role

Internship / early-career logistics role Shift: 1st Shift, Mon–Fri (6:00am–2:30pm or 7:00am–3:30pm)

Hands-on logistics job inside a data center, handling inventory, shipping/receiving, and helping assemble server racks. Comes with full health benefits, 401(k), life and disability insurance, plus free daily meals and snacks.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Internship / early-career logistics role

Internship / early-career logistics role Shift: 2nd Shift, Mon–Fri (2:00pm–10:30pm)

Same core duties as the 1st shift role—inventory, shipping, safety, and server rack setup—but on an afternoon/evening schedule. Good option if you like a later start while still getting benefits and free meals.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Lincoln, NE

Type: Part-time , overnight

, overnight Requirements: Must be 18+, high school diploma or equivalent

Active, physical job stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store organized while customers sleep. No experience needed—Hy-Vee will train you—so it’s a strong pick if you want overnight hours and like staying busy on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or other shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.