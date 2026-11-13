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📅 Lincoln Festival of Lights Parade & Tree Lighting Dec. 5
📅 Festival of Lights Parade & Tree Lighting on Dec. 5
Lincoln is getting ready for its annual Festival of Lights Parade & Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM in downtown Lincoln.
After the parade, everyone is invited to stay for the community Christmas tree lighting, Christmas caroling, and plenty of holiday cheer.
Theme: “Christmas: The Most Magical Time of the Year!”
Want to be in the parade? Businesses, organizations, families, and community groups are encouraged to:
- Decorate a float to match the magical Christmas theme
- Preregister for the parade once forms are released (forms will be available soon)
Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss this fun, family-friendly night in downtown Lincoln.
More Info: Festival of Lights Parade & Christmas Tree Lightin...
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