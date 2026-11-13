📅 Festival of Lights Parade & Tree Lighting on Dec. 5

Lincoln is getting ready for its annual Festival of Lights Parade & Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM in downtown Lincoln.

After the parade, everyone is invited to stay for the community Christmas tree lighting, Christmas caroling, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Theme: “Christmas: The Most Magical Time of the Year!”

Want to be in the parade? Businesses, organizations, families, and community groups are encouraged to:

Decorate a float to match the magical Christmas theme

Preregister for the parade once forms are released (forms will be available soon)

Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss this fun, family-friendly night in downtown Lincoln.