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🏥 Lincoln, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Lincoln’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options both in clinics and retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few standout roles worth a look.
General Dentist – Lincoln Dental Center
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Lincoln Dental Center)
- Location: Lincoln, IL (Springfield/Lincoln area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay & perks: $50,000 sign-on bonus, guaranteed base salary with uncapped earning potential, health insurance, retirement plans, stock offerings, PTO
Established community practice with Heartland Dental support, modern tech, and strong 1:1 mentorship. Great fit if you want clinical autonomy plus big-company CE, including a path to FAGD through the Doctor Mastery Program.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Lincoln, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on hygiene role providing preventive and periodontal care for all ages in a family-focused setting. You’ll handle cleanings, perio therapy, digital X-rays, sealants/fluoride, and patient education while working closely with dentists and a clinical team.
Pharmacy Operations Manager (Certified Tech)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Lincoln, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50–$35.75 per hour (hourly range from employer)
Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations as a full-time certified tech: manage workflow, supervise techs and cashiers, handle scheduling, inventory, and customer experience. Good match if you have PTCB, at least 1 year tech experience, and want a step up into leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details and may have related roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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