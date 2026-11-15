Lincoln’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options both in clinics and retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few standout roles worth a look.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Lincoln Dental Center)

Heartland Dental (Lincoln Dental Center) Location: Lincoln, IL (Springfield/Lincoln area)

(Springfield/Lincoln area) Type: Full-time

Pay & perks: $50,000 sign-on bonus, guaranteed base salary with uncapped earning potential, health insurance, retirement plans, stock offerings, PTO

Established community practice with Heartland Dental support, modern tech, and strong 1:1 mentorship. Great fit if you want clinical autonomy plus big-company CE, including a path to FAGD through the Doctor Mastery Program.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Lincoln, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on hygiene role providing preventive and periodontal care for all ages in a family-focused setting. You’ll handle cleanings, perio therapy, digital X-rays, sealants/fluoride, and patient education while working closely with dentists and a clinical team.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lincoln, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50–$35.75 per hour (hourly range from employer)

Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations as a full-time certified tech: manage workflow, supervise techs and cashiers, handle scheduling, inventory, and customer experience. Good match if you have PTCB, at least 1 year tech experience, and want a step up into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details and may have related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.