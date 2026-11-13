Lincoln’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from bedside care to leadership roles. If you’re in nursing, dentistry, or pharmacy, there’s real room to grow here.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Lincoln Dental Center)

Heartland Dental (Lincoln Dental Center) Location: Lincoln, IL (Springfield/Lincoln area)

(Springfield/Lincoln area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential + $50,000 sign-on bonus

Established office with strong patient flow, modern tech, and big support from Heartland Dental. Great fit if you want clinical autonomy, world-class CE, 1:1 mentorship, stock opportunities, and a full benefits package while practicing broad general dentistry.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Location: Lincoln, IL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN available

Full-time, Part-time, available Salary: $46/hour

Long-term care RN role with resident assessments, care planning, and CNA supervision. Standout perks include very low-cost health, dental, vision, 401(k), $25,000 company-paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, daily pay, and lots of PTO and appreciation events.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lincoln, IL

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

(30+ hours/week) Salary: $22.50–$35.75/hour

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations as a full-time certified tech, managing workflow, tech staff, and customer experience. Good match if you have PTCB, at least 1 year tech experience, and want leadership duties, stable hours, and access to Walgreens health, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.