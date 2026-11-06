🏥 Lincoln, IL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Healthcare hiring around Lincoln, IL is steady, with strong options for both dentists and physical therapists. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer solid pay, bonuses, and room to grow.

Employer: Heartland Dental / Lincoln Dental Center

Heartland Dental / Location: Lincoln, IL (Springfield | Lincoln area)

(Springfield | Lincoln area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential + $50,000 sign-on bonus

Established community practice with modern tech and a big support system behind you. Great fit if you want clinical autonomy, strong mentorship, continuing education, and a full benefits package (health, retirement, PTO, stock options).

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Lincoln, IL

Facility in Type: Travel / 13-week assignment , full-time hours

, full-time hours Pay: Up to $2,526 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Short-term travel contract with day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and weekly pay. Good option if you like variety, want to build experience fast, and enjoy traveler perks and recruiter support.

Employer: Memorial Health

Location: Lincoln, IL

Type: Full-time, days (First Shift)

Pay: $37.43 – $58.02/hour + sign-on bonus up to $30,000

Hospital-based PT role with a steady day schedule, strong PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), childcare, mental health services, and CE support. Great if you want long-term stability, growth opportunities, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.