📢 Free VISOR alerts for offender release and transfer updates

If you’ve been affected by a crime and want to know when an offender’s custody status changes, Oregon’s VISOR (Victim Information System in Oregon) can help.

VISOR is a free, confidential service that lets you:

Check an offender’s custody status in county or state facilities

Get automatic alerts when an adult in custody (AIC) is released, transferred, escapes, or dies

How to use VISOR

Register online: Home (oregon.gov)

Email: visor@doc.oregon.gov

Voicemail: 888-749-8080

You’ll need:

A phone number or email

The AIC’s name or offender number

Your preferred notification method (call, email, or text)

You can create an account to manage how and when you get alerts, or stay anonymous. You may register multiple phone numbers or emails.

Note: Do not rely on VISOR as your only protection. If you feel at risk, take safety steps as if the offender has already been released.

More info: www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon on Facebook.