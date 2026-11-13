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📢 Free VISOR alerts for offender release and transfer updates
📢 Free VISOR alerts for offender release and transfer updates
If you’ve been affected by a crime and want to know when an offender’s custody status changes, Oregon’s VISOR (Victim Information System in Oregon) can help.
VISOR is a free, confidential service that lets you:
- Check an offender’s custody status in county or state facilities
- Get automatic alerts when an adult in custody (AIC) is released, transferred, escapes, or dies
How to use VISOR
- Register online: Home (oregon.gov)
- Email: visor@doc.oregon.gov
- Voicemail: 888-749-8080
You’ll need:
- A phone number or email
- The AIC’s name or offender number
- Your preferred notification method (call, email, or text)
You can create an account to manage how and when you get alerts, or stay anonymous. You may register multiple phone numbers or emails.
Note: Do not rely on VISOR as your only protection. If you feel at risk, take safety steps as if the offender has already been released.
More info: www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon on Facebook.
More Info: Tip of the Week - VISOR Notification System • Linc...
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