Pedestrians Encouraged To Make Themselves Visible After Dark

Dark and rainy weather starts to envelop Oregon in November and the changing conditions can make people walking and rolling harder to see. Pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes increase each fall and winter. Of the 477 total Oregon pedestrian deaths between 2020-2024, 62% happened in the fall and winter months (September - February.) ODOT analyzed strategies to reduce pedestrian fatalities in Oregon’s new Transportation Safety Action Plan. Many factors contribute to pedestrian deaths and...