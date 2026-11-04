undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lincoln County
📢 Job opening: Public Health Office Assistant in Lincoln County
3 days ago
📢 Public Health Office Assistant job open in Lincoln County
The Lincoln County Health Department is hiring a Public Health Office Assistant (PHOA).
This role works in a medical office/clinic setting and handles tasks like:
- Patient registration, scheduling, and payment collection
- Insurance verification and checking program eligibility
- Vital records and medical records duties
- Talking with clients about services and program options, and keeping information confidential
Minimum qualifications:
- High school diploma (or equivalent)
- About 2 years of full-time customer service and/or clerical/office experience
- Valid driver’s license
How to apply (by November 17, 2026):
- Email application and resume to Aracely.Castillo@tn.gov
- Or mail/bring them to: Lincoln County Health Department, 1000 Washington St. W, Suite A, Attn: Aracely Castillo
Applications are available at the health department.
More Info: Job Posting - Public Health Office Assistant (PHOA...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.