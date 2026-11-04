📢 Job opening: Public Health Office Assistant in Lincoln County

📢 Public Health Office Assistant job open in Lincoln County The Lincoln County Health Department is hiring a Public Health Office Assistant (PHOA). This role works in a medical office/clinic setting and handles tasks like: Patient registration, scheduling, and payment collection

Insurance verification and checking program eligibility

and checking program eligibility Vital records and medical records duties

duties Talking with clients about services and program options, and keeping information confidential Minimum qualifications: High school diploma (or equivalent)

About 2 years of full-time customer service and/or clerical/office experience

of full-time customer service and/or clerical/office experience Valid driver’s license How to apply (by November 17, 2026): Email application and resume to Aracely.Castillo@tn.gov

Or mail/bring them to: Lincoln County Health Department, 1000 Washington St. W, Suite A, Attn: Aracely Castillo Applications are available at the health department.

More Info: Job Posting - Public Health Office Assistant (PHOA...