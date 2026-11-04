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Lincoln County

📢 Job opening: Public Health Office Assistant in Lincoln County

3 days ago
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📢 Public Health Office Assistant job open in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Health Department is hiring a Public Health Office Assistant (PHOA).

This role works in a medical office/clinic setting and handles tasks like:

  • Patient registration, scheduling, and payment collection
  • Insurance verification and checking program eligibility
  • Vital records and medical records duties
  • Talking with clients about services and program options, and keeping information confidential

Minimum qualifications:

  • High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • About 2 years of full-time customer service and/or clerical/office experience
  • Valid driver’s license

How to apply (by November 17, 2026):

  • Email application and resume to Aracely.Castillo@tn.gov
  • Or mail/bring them to: Lincoln County Health Department, 1000 Washington St. W, Suite A, Attn: Aracely Castillo

Applications are available at the health department.

More Info: Job Posting - Public Health Office Assistant (PHOA...

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