Lincoln City officials have closed the Taft Dock due to hazardous weather conditions.

The officials posted the following social media advisory about the closure:

The high surf event that occurred on the Oregon Coast on November 8, caused large, driftwood logs to crash into the pilings at the Taft Dock.

The collisions caused damaged to the structure. Out of an abundance of caution, the city is restricting access to the dock until it can be assessed. A barricade has been stationed at the entrance of the dock to prevent the public from going out on to it. The dock will be closed until further notice.

Despite this closure, Explore Lincoln City and Lincoln City Parks & Recreation still plan to move forward with Deck the Dock holiday lighting festivities, to be held at the Taft Pavilion at Taft Bayfront Park, on November 21, 2026, at 4:30 PM. For event updates and additional information, see:

https://www.explorelincolncity.com/.../holiday-lights/