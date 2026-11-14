Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) invites community members to attend its upcoming Affordable Homeownership Resource Fair, a free public event designed to connect low-income individuals and families with local resources, information, and professionals who can help make homeownership a reality.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with local affordable housing developers, including Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County and Thistle & Nest, as well as lenders, insurance providers, and other housing professionals.

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, exploring affordable housing opportunities, or simply interested in learning more about the homebuying process, this event offers a welcoming environment to ask questions, explore available programs, and gain valuable insight into the path toward homeownership.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 14Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.Location: Lincoln City Community Center 2150 NE Oar Pl, Lincoln CityAdmission: Free and open to the public

For more information, visit habitatlincoln.org.

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/habitatlincoln

About Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County is a non-profit organization building homes, community, and hope.

We bring together volunteers and community resources to build new residential housing and refurbish existing structures, then sell them to low-income families with an affordable mortgage that meets their income level.

We provide home repairs for low income families to improve safety and accessibility, helping extend the life of the home and allowing owners to age in place. Habitat Lincoln County also provides access to Individual Development Accounts for down payment or home repairs and is actively engaged in disaster recovery work.

HFHLC’s ReStores accept donations of building materials, furniture and appliances, and offers them to the community at a low cost. The ReStores provide much needed program revenue, and divert usable and recyclable materials from our local landfill.