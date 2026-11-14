\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4fWNez_1H4K4oQH00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWNez_1H4K4oQH00" width="1659" height="1249" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Lincoln City's Community Christmas Tree has arrived and been placed on display at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Read the full story in the Nov. 18 editions of the Lincoln County Leader.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiUmVhZCBNb3JlIGF0IGh0dHA6Ly90aGVuZXdzZ3VhcmQuY29tIiwgImV2ZW50IjogIm1wX3N1YnNjcmlwdGlvbl9idXR0b25fY2xpY2tfZXZlbnQiLCAidXJsIjogImh0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnRoZW5ld3NndWFyZC5jb20vIiwgIm1lZGlhSWQiOiAxNjAwMzMzLCAidGl0bGUiOiAiUGhvdG9zIC0gQ2hyaXN0bWFzIDIwMjY6IENvbW11bml0eSBDaHJpc3RtYXMgVHJlZSBhcnJpdmVzIn0=" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>