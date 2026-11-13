U.S. and Oregon agriculture officials have for the first time detected the highly contagious and, for many animals, lethal, avian influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu, in Oregon dairy cattle.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the case on Tuesday, saying in a news release the discovery was made as part of routine testing done by state agriculture officials. The Oregon Department of Agriculture reported that the virus was detected in a herd in Morrow County.

The most recent nationwide outbreak of the virus began in March 2024 and has since reached herds in 22 states, now including Oregon, and infecting more than 1,200 cattle.

Federal officials said the virus does not pose a risk to pasteurized milk and dairy consumers, and it poses low risk to the general public, though people who work or spend time recreationally with birds or mammals should take precautions outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Milk from infected animals is being diverted from commercial milk tanks or destroyed, and dairies are required to test and send only milk from healthy animals into processing for human consumption.

In late October, neighboring Washington became the 20th state where officials discovered cattle with the virus. Cattle in Indiana shortly after were also found to have the virus.

The USDA is working closely with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to further investigate the case, conduct testing and collect data to prevent further disease spread.

https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2026/11/12/oregon-becomes-22nd-state-to-detect-bird-flu-in-dairy-cattle/

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